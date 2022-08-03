Bendigo Advertiser
HDFNL netball: Elmore stripped of win; Hawks reclaim fifth spot with one round to play

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 3 2022 - 7:14am, first published 5:25am
Huntly has been awarded the four points for last weekend's clash against Elmore after a protest over a scoresheet infringement was upheld. Picture: BRENDAN McCARTHY

HUNTLY has sensationally reclaimed a spot in the top five of HDFNL A-grade netball with one round remaining after a scoresheet protest from last weekend's match against Elmore was upheld.

