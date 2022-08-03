Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Lightning seven chasing hockey gold in Albany

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 3 2022 - 2:43am, first published 2:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RWADY TO REPRESENT: North West Lightning's Chelsie Hird, Jorgie Wright, Kari Gulson, Jess Maher, Hayley McNaughton, Naomi Hunter, Tracey Johnson will play for Victoria Country at the Australian Country Challenge in Albany, Western Australia from August 6 to 13. Picture: KIERAN ILES

VICTORIA Country hockey regular Tracey Johnson is confident this year's squad has what it takes to challenge the might of Queensland as the Australian Country Challenge makes its welcome return in Western Australia this week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.