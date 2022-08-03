Stringer back to Eaglehawk grassroots for junior football clinic

READ MORE: Stringer fires in Dons' AFL win over North
FRESH from a five-goal haul for Essendon against North Melbourne on Sunday, Jake Stringer was back to his grassroots for a junior clinic at Eaglehawk's Canterbury Park on Tuesday night.
Stringer returned to the Borough as part of the Born and Bred Junior Football Clinic program run by Red Energy.
Stringer played his junior football with Eaglehawk, as well as getting an early taste of senior football with the club as part of his pathway to the AFL.
Also a former Bendigo Pioneer, Stringer was drafted by the Western Bulldogs with pick No.5 in the 2012 National Draft where he played 89 games, including in the club's drought-breaking 2016 premiership, before joining Essendon in 2018.
Stringer, 28, was one of the stars for the Bombers in their 48-point win over North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in Sunday's twilight game to complete round 20 of the AFL season.
Stringer booted three goals in the first quarter on the way to finishing with a haul of five in the Bombers' 17.12 (114) to 9.12 (66) victory.
"I thought he was good and his impact early in the game, in particular, and his scoreboard impact was pleasing," Essendon coach Ben Rutten said post-game of Stringer's performance.
Having one stage been a 2-10, the victory over the Kangaroos was Essendon's fifth in its past seven games.
Stringer's five-goal bag for the Bombers capped what was a big weekend for Bendigo Pioneer draftees.
On Saturday afternoon Stringer's former Pioneers' team-mate and fellow 2012 draftee Ollie Wines played his 200th AFL game for Port Adelaide against Collingwood at the MCG.
Wines had 30 disposals as the Power charged home late, but lost by six points.
And on Saturday night Joel Selwood added another games milestone to his remarkable career at Geelong when he played his 350th game for the Cats in a win over the Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium.
The Cats rallied from a slow start to win by 28 points, continuing Selwood's impeccable record in milestone games.
Geelong has now won in each of Selwood's 50th, 100th, 150th, 200th, 250th, 300th and 350th games.
