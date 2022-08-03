SCHOOL SPORT: Victorian honours for young footballers

VICTORIA has claimed the bronze medal in the 15-under boys School Sport Australia Football Championships in Lavington.
The Victorian team included Golden Square's Hunter Wright and Kyneton's Thomas Rutledge, while Sandhurst's Finlay Lockhart and Strathfieldsaye's Jaidi Jackson-Leahy were emergencies for the team.
All four are members of the under-15 Central Victoria academy and have also been selected to represent the Bendigo Pioneers at the V-Line Cup next month.
Victoria finished third on the ladder behind South Australia and Queensland with a 3-2 record from their five games.
Meanwhile, St Francis of the Fields Primary School student Etta Pearce will play for Victoria's 12-under girls team starting this weekend.
This will be the first time a 12-under girls carnival has been held as part of the School Sport Australia Football Championships.
Running defender Pearce plays with the St Francis Falcons Junior Football Club in its under-12 mixed team.
