Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Nephew Of Sonoko earns golden ticket into Inter Dominion

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 3 2022 - 12:27am, first published August 2 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN STYLE: Nephew Of Sonoko, driven by James Herbertson, wins the 2022 Group 3 Wagon Apollo Trotters Free For All (2150m) at Lord's Raceway last Saturday night. Picture: STUART McCORMICK

NOT that it was ever likely in doubt, but Sutton Grange trainer Ross Graham and the connections of star trotter Nephew Of Sonoko can rest easy, safe in the knowledge they are Inter Dominion bound.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.