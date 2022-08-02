Bendigo Advertiser
Photos

Junior netball action at Bendigo Stadium

Updated August 2 2022 - 3:41am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bendigo Advertiser photographer BRENDAN McCARTHY was courtside at Bendigo Stadium on Saturday to capture some of the action from the latest round Golden City Netball Association junior netball.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.