A STRATHDALE woman received an unpleasant and unusual winter surprise at the weekend when she discovered two local brown snakes and a blue-tongue lizard near her property.
Snake catcher George Moore received the atypical call out to the woman's Strathdale home this morning.
"A lady said she saw a snake there on Saturday and I'm thinking to myself, well I don't think it'll be there now because lots of bad weather and snakes usually don't come out at this time of year because of hibernation," he said.
"And to my amazement, I went there and I waited until the sun came out... and all of a sudden the snake did come out from underneath the log.
"It was a brown snake - one of the deadliest snakes in Australia, and after that there was a blue tongue lizard there also."
The small brown snake was a metre long and approximately two-and-a-half years old.
Mr Moore found the snake and the lizard living together underneath a log on Hillary Court, Strathdale.
The woman who discovered the snakes and lizard called the snake catcher out of fear for her small children.
Surprised to see both during this time of the year, Mr Moore said if he hadn't seen them with his own eyes, he wouldn't have believed they were there at all.
The seasoned snake catcher said it's not typical to see snakes until October when they start waking up, looking for a mate and food.
People are urged to stay away from snakes if they find them - especially venomous ones like brown snakes - and call snake catchers immediately.
