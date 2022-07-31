MCDFNL: Resurgent Eagles soar to four wins in a row; step closer to finals berth

THE resurgence of Dunolly in the Maryborough-Castlemaine District league continued on Saturday as the Eagles moved a step closer to a potential first finals berth for 11 years.
The Eagles made it four wins in a row with a 127-point thrashing of Maryborough Rovers at Jubilee Oval to improve to 7-6.
Advertisement
The Eagles started superbly with an eight-goal to one first quarter en route to their 27.23 (185) to 9.4 (58) victory.
With consecutive victories over Rovers (127), Newstead (24), Campbells Creek (122) and Royal Park (5), it's the first time the Eagles have won four in a row since their last season in the finals, 2011.
The 127-point margin was also the club's biggest win since beating Royal Park by 281 points in round two, 2011.
Brothers Bailey and Mitch Goodwin kicked six goals each for the Eagles, while Joel Fisher and Xavier Ryan each chipped in with four.
The defeat keeps Rovers winless with three rounds left in the season.
Dunolly's win over Rovers was one of four MCDFNL games on Saturday decided by more than 100 points.
A week after celebrating its first win since 2018 Campbells Creek was on the end of a 179-point hiding from Harcourt.
Jed Rodda bagged 10 goals for the Lions in their 33.12 (210) to 5.1 (31) win at home.
The remarkably accurate Lions kicked 8.2 in the first quarter, 10.4 in the second, 8.3 in the third and 7.3 in the last.
Powerhouse Carisbrook was a 152-point victor over Newstead.
The Steaders were competitive in the first quarter, but it was all one-way traffic for the rest of the game as Carisbrook won 26.18 (174) to 3.4 (22) at home.
Anthony Zelencich (nine) and Ash Munari (six) kicked 15 goals between them for the Redbacks.
Navarre won its eighth game in a row with a 107-point victory over Avoca to continue its pursuit of a spot in the top four.
Led by nine goals from Cody Driscoll, Navarre jumped Avoca in the first quarter on the way to a 24.7 (151) to 7.2 (44) win.
In other games, Natte Bealiba held Talbot to just one behind in the first half before going on to win 11.15 (81) to 3.2 (20), ladder-leader Trentham defeated Maldon 13.17 (95) to 8.9 (57) and Lexton beat Royal Park 13.13 (91) to 9.7 (61).
Lexton Seniors 2.2 6.5 8.10 13.13 (91)
Advertisement
Royal Park Seniors 2.0 6.4 7.6 9.7 (61)
GOALS: Lexton Seniors: D.Cook 3, L.Pett 3, J.Sargent 2, P.Mcguigan 2, T.Knights 1, T.Fisher 1, J.Debast 1; Royal Park Seniors: M.Bond 3, K.Guareschi 2, R.Egan 1, M.Ashmore 1, J.Burman 1, S.Flynn 1
BEST: Lexton Seniors: J.Sargent, L.Rokebrand, A.Verhoeven, J.Eyers, S.Dunn, L.Pett; Royal Park Seniors: D.Bond, L.Relouw, L.Woodward, R.Wagstaff, L.Dunne, M.Ashmore
Harcourt Seniors 8.2 18.6 26.9 33.12 (210)
Campbells Creek Seniors 1.0 2.0 5.1 5.1 (31)
GOALS: Harcourt Seniors: J.Rodda 10, C.Anderson 6, B.Leech 4, T.Walters 4, K.Hamilton 2, B.Frost 2, S.Gale 1, S.Kerr 1, D.Semmens 1, B.Frost 1, K.Davidson 1; Campbells Creek Seniors: B.Burke 1, K.Gellatly 1, M.Stevens 1, J.Wootton 1, L.Hyland 1
Advertisement
BEST: Harcourt Seniors: B.Frost, J.Rodda, C.Anderson, D.Semmens, K.Hamilton, K.Davidson; Campbells Creek Seniors: M.Ganim, M.Stevens, N.O'Brien, L.Hyland, S.Moss, J.Trenfield
Natte Bealiba Seniors 2.5 6.8 7.10 11.15 (81)
Talbot Seniors 0.1 0.1 3.2 3.2 (20)
GOALS: Natte Bealiba Seniors: D.Brewster 4, W.Holt 2, J.Fraser 2, S.Ross 1, E.Smith 1, T.Mortlock 1; Talbot Seniors: T.Lawrie 1, S.Hitchings 1, J.Atkins 1
BEST: Natte Bealiba Seniors: undefined.null, C.Harte, B.Templeton, J.Fraser, J.Long, T.Roughead; Talbot Seniors: A.Scott, J.Atkins, Z.Graham, A.Marshall, J.Mcguire, T.Barras
Carisbrook Seniors 2.5 13.9 16.12 26.18 (174)
Advertisement
Newstead Seniors 1.2 2.2 2.2 3.4 (22)
GOALS: Carisbrook Seniors: A.Zelencich 9, A.Munari 6, T.Rinaldi 2, M.Jukes 2, M.ZELENCICH 2, Z.Rinaldi 2, N.Wright 1, H.Butler 1, H.Hunter 1; Newstead Seniors: S.Reece 1, D.Hinge 1, C.Mckendry 1
BEST: Carisbrook Seniors: Z.Rinaldi, A.Milner, A.Zelencich, A.Munari, H.Butler, H.Hunter; Newstead Seniors: K.Sait, A.Robins, C.Mckendry, J.Pedretti, A.Hunter, T.Green
Dunolly Seniors 8.8 15.11 24.16 27.23 (185)
Maryborough Rovers Seniors 1.1 5.3 6.3 9.4 (58)
GOALS: Dunolly Seniors: B.Goodwin 6, M.Goodwin 6, J.Fisher 4, X.Ryan 4, T.Johnston 3, J.Goodwin 1, C.Sheppard 1, M.Di Julio 1, O.Keogh 1; Maryborough Rovers Seniors: M.Whelan 2, K.Eggers 2, A.Mahony 2, D.Le poidevin 1, L.Radlof 1, J.Morse 1
Advertisement
BEST: Dunolly Seniors: B.Goodwin, L.Crowley, M.Goodwin, J.Goodman, J.Fisher, R.Brown; Maryborough Rovers Seniors: A.Mahony, K.Eggers, M.Murray, K.Johns, C.Scragg, J.Dawson
Navarre Seniors 8.3 13.4 22.5 24.7 (151)
Avoca Seniors 1.0 5.2 6.2 7.2 (44)
GOALS: Navarre Seniors: C.Driscoll 9, B.Driscoll 4, S.Kaye 3, T.Watts 2, L.Notting 1, L.Hannett 1, J.Jess 1, R.Bigmore 1, R.Bibby 1; Avoca Seniors: B.Williams 1, J.Hunt 1, N.Coghlan 1, N.Coghlan 1, B.Howell 1, Z.Lubeek 1, S.Cawthan 1
BEST: Navarre Seniors: C.Driscoll, R.Bibby, L.Slorach, J.Jess, J.Hannett, W.Marshman; Avoca Seniors: J.Antonio, B.Martland, B.Howell, J.Hunt, B.Antonio, D.Carey
Trentham Seniors 3.3 8.5 11.13 13.17 (95)
Advertisement
Maldon Seniors 1.3 4.6 6.7 8.9 (57)
GOALS: Trentham Seniors: J.Keogh 5, C.Webber-Mirkin 3, L.Bianco 1, R.Bourke 1, L.Bruton 1, M.Strickland 1, J.Dowling 1; Maldon Seniors: H.Kelly 2, J.Lockwood 2, B.Coffey 2, A.Woodman 2
BEST: Trentham Seniors: R.Bourke, D.Holden, J.Cowan, A.Ferrier, H.Knight, J.Keogh; Maldon Seniors: M.Johns, C.Bennett, B.Miller, H.Kelly, D.Wilson, J.Lockwood
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.