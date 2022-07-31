Commonwealth Games: Strauch fifth in final, frustration for McCaig and Wilson

Bendigo's Jenna Strauch finished fifth in her first Commonwealth Games final in Birmingham on Sunday morning (AEST).
Strauch swam a time of 30.85 seconds in the women's 50m breaststroke - 0.80 of a second outside of the medals.
Advertisement
South African Lara van Niekerk won the gold medal with a Commonwealth Games record time of 29.73 seconds.
England's Imogen Clark was second (30.02), with Australia's Chelsea Hodges (30.05) taking bronze.
The event was a good pipe-opener for Strauch's pet event - the 200m breaststroke.
The heats are scheduled for 7.40pm Sunday night (AEST), with the final to be raced at 5.20am Monday morning (AEST).
Strauch will swim in heat two tonight where she'll race Olympic champion and world record holder Tatjana Schoenmaker.
Bendigo cyclist Alessia McCaig finished 17th in the women's sprint.
McCaig's qualifying time of 11.301 seconds for the flying 200m just missed out on qualification for the top 16 and second round of action.
She was 0.689 of a second behind 16th-ranked rider Rebecca Petch, from New Zealand.
McCaig is back on the bike tonight for the 500m time-trial final.
The event starts at about 1.30am (AEST), with 22 riders sprinting for the quickest time and a gold medal.
Bendigo lawn bowler Aaron Wilson is out of the men's pairs competition in Birmingham.
Wilson and partner Corey Wedlock finished third in their pool after losing to South Africa overnight.
The top two teams in each pool qualified for the quarter-finals.
After losing to Fiji on day one, Wilson and Wedlock had to defeat the unbeaten South Africans to stay alive.
A slow start hampered the Aussie duo for the third game in a row and from 6-1 down they were forced to play catch-up.
The South Africans didn't put a foot wrong and won the 18-end battle, 17-8.
Advertisement
Wilson's attention turns to the singles where he is the defending champion.
His first match is on Tuesday night (AEST) against Phillip Jim from the Cook Islands.
On Saturday, Bendigo's Andy Buchanan clinched a top-10 finish at his Commonwealth Games marathon debut in Birmingham.
The podium was rounded off with Tanzanian Alponce Felix Simbu (2:12:29) in second and Kenyan Michael Mugo Githae (2:13:16) in third.
Advertisement
Buchanan's countrymen Liam Adams (2:13:23) just missed out on a spot on the podium after leading for most of the race, but slipped behind towards the end and was overtaken during the final 10km.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.