Dellavedova to return to the NBA with Sacramento Kings

Maryborough's Matthew Dellavedova is back in the NBA.
Dellavedova has signed a one-year deal with the Sacramento King where he will reunite with head coach Mike Brown.
Advertisement
Brown coached Dellavedova in his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Dellavedova spent eight seasons in the NBA with the Cavs and Milwaukee Bucks before returning home to Australia to play one season with Melbourne United in the NBL.
Dellavedova's NBA championship experience with Cleveland and his leadership attracted Brown and the Kings and the 31-year-old will be a back-up point guard behind De'Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell.
"I've loved every minute of my time with Melbourne United," Dellavedova said.
"Playing for Melbourne in front of family and friends has been awesome.
"My first year with the club was filled with so many great moments and was one of my most enjoyable years playing basketball, with the group of boys we had.
"I appreciate the club making me feel so welcome and getting me healthy and playing at a high level again.
"I feel like I've got unfinished business here, so hopefully I can return down the track and help United win a championship. I will definitely be following the team and supporting from afar this season."
Melbourne United coach Dean Vickerman spoke of his admiration of the Australian point guard.
"Melbourne United couldn't be more excited for Delly. His aim was always to come back to Australia, work on his body and his game, in order to then try and get back to the NBA," he said.
"To have helped him achieve that goal is fantastic. We're incredibly excited for him to be back in the NBA and we wish him all the best."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.