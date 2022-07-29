Greater Bendigo has recorded 227 additional COVID infections overnight.
According to the Victorian Department of Health, the total number of active cases in the municipality is currently sitting at 1535.
The majority of the new infections were linked to the 3550, 3551, 3555, 3556 postcodes. Heathcote reported six new infections in the last 24 hours.
Elsewhere in the state, both Buloke Shire and the Central Goldfields Shire recorded 13 and 14 new infections respectively, while Gannawarra and Loddon had nine and 13 each.
Campaspe Shire (60), Mount Alexander (30) and the Macedon Ranges (102) also saw additional infections.
A data feed issue has resulted in the Department of Health reporting a large number of COVID-related deaths on Friday morning.
In a tweet, the DHHS said this glitch had resulted in 105 additional deaths being reported since July 1.
"Ordinarily today's figure would be two, and the average daily deaths in Victoria over the past fortnight is 19," they said.
Victoria's daily coronavirus infections have come through as well this morning and the state reported 10,898 new on Friday.
The data indicated there were 1256 less daily cases than reported on Thursday, and it brings the number of active cases in Victoria to 68,463.
Of these, 7973 were obtained through rapid antigen tests and 2925 came from PCR tests.
Currently 813 people in hospital across the state, 32 in the ICU and 10 on ventilators.
Of those aged 16 and over, 69.2 per cent have received three coronavirus vaccines.
And 94.7 per cent of those over 12 years of age have received two COVID vaccinations.
Good morning Bendigo! Health reporter Alex Gretgrix back in the hot seat - or cold if we're talking weather - to bring you the latest news this morning.
It was a foggy one this morning and if I'd been outside I'd probably tell you it was freezing (but I'm not that game).
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Bendigo will see a mostly sunny day and a top temperature of 13 degrees.
For other parts of the region, Castlemaine is in for a wet one with a 70 per cent chance of showers today.
There is a chance of snow falling above 900 metres and a slight chance of a shower in the east of the north central area, but near zero chance elsewhere. Daytime maximum temperatures are set to sit between 8 and 13.
In the north of the state, Echuca could see a frosty morning that will turn into a mostly sunny day with a top temperature of 13 degrees.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
