Wins keep flowing for Douglas stable

STRATHFIELDSAYE'S Douglas stable has continued to build on its lead at the top of the state trainer's premiership standings since notching another metro meeting double at Kilmore last Saturday night.
The stable picked up a win at Echuca on Wednesday night with a victory to the four-year-old mare Regal Breeze, driven by Jack Laugher.
Back in the stable after a stint across the border in South Australia, Regal Breeze became trainer Julie Douglas' fourth winner for the week.
Two of the mare's three career wins have been at Echuca.
Her victory followed a double for the stable at Bendigo on Tuesday night with Beats True (Laugher) and Forever Moments (Daryl Douglas).
On Monday, at Maryborough, it was the turn of Two Sock Creek, driven by Charlton's Ryan Sanderson, to add his name to the winner's list.
This week's wins followed a metro double at Kilmore on Saturday with Interest Free and Carload.
Driven by Daryl Douglas, Interest Free made it back-to-back wins with a tough win in the $30,000 Winter Championship Final.
It followed the three-year-old Art Major gelding's victory a week earlier in his heat at Ballarat.
He was followed onto the winner's list by the nine-year-old gelding Carload, who gave Charlton teenager Abby Sanderson her third metro winner within a month.
A long-shot victory at odds of $34 broke a long drought for Carload, who won for the first time in 18 starts this season and for the first time in 37 starts since his success at Yarra Valley on August 13 last year.
A big seven days for the Douglas camp, highlighted by 11 wins, started with a double at Shepparton last Thursday with Platinum Prince and Reinko and a treble at Mildura last Friday with Khaki Nui, Rockybomba and Ozzie Joy.
Ahead of last night's meeting at Kilmore, Julie Douglas was sitting on 114 winners for the season, 12 in advance of her nearest rival Emma Stewart.
Meanwhile, metro racing returns to Bendigo's Lord's Raceway this Saturday night, with a 10-race program highlighted by the $30,000 Group 2 Winter Trotters Cup Final.
