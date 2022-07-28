Bendigo Advertiser

Guillou twins capture Australian Gymnastics Championships gold again

Updated July 28 2022 - 2:52am, first published 2:51am
Allie and Belle Guillou

PALMERS Gym members Allie and Belle Guillou have been crowned Australian champions in Level 8 Multiple for Aerobics Gymnastics for the third-consecutive time.

