Guillou twins capture Australian Gymnastics Championships gold again

PALMERS Gym members Allie and Belle Guillou have been crowned Australian champions in Level 8 Multiple for Aerobics Gymnastics for the third-consecutive time.
The twins displayed a strong routine at the Australian Gymnastics Championships held on the Gold Coast to add the gold medal to their 2021 and 2019 triumphs.
There was no competition held in 2020 due to COVID.
Also winning a medal from Palmers Gym at the championships was Chloe Kahaduwa Poodduwage.
In her first time competing in an international event Chloe was the silver medallist in the Youth Under-15 International Tumbling.
The Palmers Gym representatives also included Olivia Leed, who competed in two gymsports events, placing 8th in the Level 8 Intermediate Individual in Aerobic Gymnastics and 13th in the Level 7 Women's Tumbling.
The trio of Alyssa Beaton, Amber Kelly and Olivia Burns competed in the Level 6 Tumbling.
Amber finished 7th, Alyssa 11th in her first Australian Championships and Olivia 24th, while Amelia Mitrovic was 11th in the Level 5 Tumbling.
