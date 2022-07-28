Powering a brighter future

AUSSIE ICON: Red Energy is owned by the Snowy Hydro - an iconic display of civic engineering and a rich piece of Australian history. Now they're powering a brighter future. Photo: Supplied.

This is branded content for Red Energy



Red Energy recently announced an exciting two-year partnership with Bendigo Stadium Limited, which includes naming rights and an exclusive energy supply deal.

The stadium, now known as Red Energy Arena, will be powered with renewable energy under the Victorian Energy Collaboration (VECO) contract, in the largest emissions reduction initiative ever undertaken by local government in Australia.

The VECO contract, announced last year, provides over 50 Victorian councils with renewable energy.

Red Energy Arena has plans to become a cornerstone of Bendigo's community, and will enhance Bendigo's sporting and entertainment experiences.

"This is a fantastic collaboration and partnership with a company that is Australian owned with a focus around building better communities.

"We are excited to see the beginning of a long-term partnership for both organisations," said Dennis Bice, CEO of Red Energy Arena.

Red Energy is owned by one of Australia's largest generators of renewable energy, Snowy Hydro Limited. Snowy Hydro Limited owns and operates the Snowy Mountains Hydro-electric Scheme and has been generating renewable energy since 1955. Snowy Hydro is also building Snowy 2.0, the largest committed renewable energy project in Australia.

Red Energy is the only energy provider in Victoria licensed to use the Australian Made logo, and is one of the highest awarded energy retailers, achieving a Canstar Blue Award for Most Satisfied Customers 12 years in a row and Most Trusted Energy Providers in 2021 and 2022.

Red Energy is an active contributor to the community, and partners with other businesses and organisations that share the same values. "We partner with Breast Cancer Network Australia because they share the values we hold dear, of decency and courage particularly,'' said Red Energy CEO, Iain Graham.

''We were also incredibly excited when the opportunity to partner with Qantas Frequent Flyer came up. Here was an opportunity to partner two iconic Australian brands - Qantas, with 100 years of airline history, and Red Energy, owned by Snowy Hydro Limited."

Red Energy is determined to improve customer experience, with its customer service team based in Victoria.

Customers will speak to someone who is based locally when they need assistance, which has become even more important since the pandemic. ''We've noticed customers are grateful through these events to talk to someone who is experiencing the same things," said Mr Graham.