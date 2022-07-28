Greater Bendigo has recorded 263 additional COVID infections overnight.
According to the Victorian Department of Health, the total number of active cases in the municipality is currently sitting at 1574.
The majority of the new infections were linked to the 3550, 3551, 3555, 3556 postcodes. Heathcote reported five new infections in the last 24 hours.
Bendigo Health has confirmed staff are caring for 43 COVID patients in hospital, 13 of those in its respiratory ward.
There is currently one patient in ICU.
Staff are monitoring and caring for 180 people in its Hospital in the Home program.
Elsewhere in the state, both Buloke Shire and the Central Goldfields Shire recorded 11 and 20 new infections respectively, while Gannawarra and Loddon had 6 and 14 each.
Campaspe Shire (70), Mount Alexander (32) and the Macedon Ranges (109) also saw additional infections.
Victoria's daily coronavirus infections have come through this morning and the state reported 12,154 new on Thursday.
The data indicated there were 499 less daily cases than the Department of Health reported on Wednesday, and it brings the number of active cases in Victoria to 69,057.
Of these, 9069 were obtained through rapid antigen tests and 3085 came from PCR tests.
Currently 852 people in hospital across the state, 33 in the ICU and nine on ventilators.
Thirty-seven people have died with the virus both in the last 24-hours, however this number could include some historic cases.
Of those aged 16 and over, 69.1 per cent have received three coronavirus vaccines.
And 94.7 per cent of those over 12 years of age have received two COVID vaccinations.
Good morning Bendigo! Health reporter Alex Gretgrix back in the hot seat - or cold if we're talking weather - to bring you the latest news this morning.
It was a foggy one this morning and if I'd been outside I'd probably tell you it was freezing (but I'm not that game).
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Bendigo will see a mostly sunny day with a slight chance of showers in the late morning and a top temperature of 13 degrees.
Light winds could become southwesterly at 15 to 25 km/h in the afternoon then becoming light in the late evening.
For other parts of the region, Castlemaine is in for a wet one with a 70 per cent chance of showers today.
There is a chance of snow falling above 800 metres and winds will set into a westerly direction of 15 to 25 km/h and become light in the late afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures between 9 and 13.
There's also a chance of hail in the late afternoon and evening.
In the north of the state, Echuca could see a wet and windy day also with a top temperature of 15 degrees.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
