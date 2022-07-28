HDFNL: After months of chasing their tail, Demons' finals fate now in own hands

HAVING seemingly had its back to the wall all season in pursuit of a finals berth, White Hills will enter the last two rounds with fifth spot now there for the taking.
While Heathcote is still holding down fifth position, it's the Demons who are holding all the aces in terms of securing the last available berth for the Heathcote District league finals.
The equation is simple for the Demons: win both of their last two games - which the ladder says they should do - and they will snare fifth spot and play finals.
The Demons ensured their finals destiny over the last fortnight of the season would be in their hands after defeating the opponent they are grappling with fifth for - Heathcote - by seven points last weekend.
The 13.10 (88) to 12.9 (81) victory at home elevated the Demons alongside Heathcote on 24 points, with the Saints having the edge in percentage (85.8 to 79.6).
However, with a bye this weekend, the Saints only have a maximum of four more points available, whereas the Demons have eight up for grabs against the bottom two sides Leitchville-Gunbower and Huntly.
"I'm certainly not saying that we're there yet as far as finals, but it's a good feeling to know it's in our hands and we're not reliant on any other results," White Hills coach Jack Fallon said this week.
"Last week's result was the first tick we needed, but we've got two more to go against Leitchy and Huntly to get there."
The Demons have been chasing their tail from the outset following a 1-3 start, which they got back to 4-4 at the halfway mark of the season before losing four in a row to the top-four sides LBU (85 points), Mount Pleasant (23), North Bendigo (47) and Colbinabbin (34).
They have since won two in a row against Elmore (13) and last week's crucial victory against Heathcote, with the win over the Saints set up by a dominant first half.
In what was essentially a "season-on-the-line" encounter for both teams, the Saints handled the occasion much better early to lead by 33 points at half-time.
"That first half of footy was probably the best brand we've played all year," Fallon said.
"We had a full complement of 22 players who played really well, which is what we needed.
"Heathcote did come at us in the second half, but I thought it was a credit to the boys that we were able to hold firm, dig in and get the win."
