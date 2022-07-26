BFNL: Young guns rack up big numbers | Player leaderboards round 14

Aidan Hare and Liam Latch are the silver lining to Maryborough's cloudy season.
The young midfielders have stood out in a tough season that has the Pies winless at the bottom of the BFNL table.
In Saturday's loss to Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park they, statistically, produced their best games of the season.
Hare cracked the half-century for possessions for the first time - 25 kicks and 25 handballs.
Of his 50 possessions, 29 were contested, while he took eight marks, had 12 clearances and kicked two goals for a total of 219 ranking points.
Latch wasn't far behind. He collected 49 possessions, 25 of which were contested, had eight marks, 10 clearances and one goal for a total of 170 ranking points.
Overall, Hare and Latch are first and second in the BFNL for total possessions and contested possessions through 14 rounds.
Consistency has been their strength, with both players collecting more than 30 possessions in 10 of 14 games.
While you could mount an argument that it's easier to rack up big numbers when you're the best players in a midfield group that doesn't bat deep, you can't question their work ethic and commitment in a situation where it would be tough to stay motivated when your team is copping heavy defeats most weeks.
They play much in the same mould as their skipper Coby Perry.
Hare has more ground ball gets and hard ball gets than any player in the competition, while Latch is inside the top five in both areas - that's as much about effort and desire as anything else.
That effort relates to when the Pies don't have the ball as well. Hare leads the league in tackles 141 - 24 more than the second-ranked player - Kyneton's Hamish Yunghanns.
Yes, Latch and Hare lead the league in turnovers, but that's a product of the huge amount of footy they get, combined with the lack of forwards the Pies have to kick to, rather than a lack of skill.
The Magpies have a long road ahead of them, but in Hare and Latch they have two young players that any club in the BFNL would love to build a midfield around.
RANKING POINTS
Aidan Hare (Mb) 219
Dillon Williams (Eh) 173
Michael Herlihy (SB) 170
Liam Latch (Mb) 170
Billy Evans (Eh) 162
Pat McKenna (Gis) 153
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 141
Tom Gardam (Mb) 139
Cal McCarty (SS) 136
Jake Thrum (GS) 135
DISPOSALS
Aidan Hare (Mb) 50
Liam Latch (Mb) 49
Billy Evans (Eh) 43
Nathan Horbury (SB) 39
Coby Perry (Mb) 39
Michael Herlihy (SB) 38
Dillon Williams (Eh) 37
Cal McCarty (SS) 37
Jake Thrum (GS) 36
Tom Gardam (Mb) 34
CONTESTED DISPOSALS
Aidan Hare (Mb) 29
Liam Latch (Mb) 25
Coby Perry (Mb) 24
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 20
Ricky Monti (GS) 17
Jack Geary (GS) 15
Billy Evans (Eh) 14
Bo Alexander (SS) 13
Tom Gardam (Mb) 12
Seb Bell-Bartels (Gis) 12
MARKS
Cal McCarty (SS) 11
Pat McKenna (Gis) 11
Tanner Nally (Sh) 11
Nathan Horbury (SB) 10
Cooper Leon (SB) 10
Zac Denahy (Cm) 10
Tom Gardam (Mb) 10
Brodie Montague (Sh) 10
Jack Geary (GS) 10
Jayden Burke (GS) 10
CLEARANCES
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 13
Aidan Hare (Mb) 12
Liam Latch (Mb) 10
Dillon Williams (Eh) 10
Billy Evans (Eh) 9
Cal McCarty (Eh) 9
Michael Herlihy (SB) 8
Tommy Horne (Cm) 8
Sam Graham (Gis) 8
Ben Eales (Gis) 7
LOOSE BALL GETS
Dillon Williams (Eh) 11
Jake Thrum (GS) 11
Jack Hickman (GS) 11
Brayden Torpey (SB) 10
Tom Cain (Cm) 10
Joel Wharton (Sh) 10
Michael Herlihy (SB) 9
Billy Evans (Eh) 9
Liam Latch (Mb) 9
Aidan Hare (Mb) 9
HARD BALL GETS
Aidan Hare (Mb) 10
Billy Evans (Eh) 8
Nathan Horbury (SB) 7
Dillon Williams (Eh) 7
Seb Bell-Bartels (Gis) 7
Bo Alexander (Gis) 7
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 7
Ricky Monti (GS) 6
Terry Reeves (GS) 6
Liam Latch (Mb) 5
TACKLES
Daniel Clohesy (SS) 14
Dillon Williams (Eh) 13
Bo Alexander (SS) 10
Ricky Monti (GS) 10
Aidan Hare (Mb) 9
Zac Pallpratt (Sh) 9
Nick Doolan (Gis) 8
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 8
Jack Hickman (GS) 8
Cal McCarty (SS) 7
SCORE INVOLVEMENTS
Brock Harvey (SB) 10
Pat McKenna (Gis) 9
Michael Herlihy (SB) 8
Luke Ellings (Gis) 8
Brayden Torpey (SB) 7
Billy Evans (Eh) 7
Ben Thompson (Eh) 7
Lachlan Sharp (SS) 7
Jake Hall (SS) 7
Caleb Sheahan (SS) 7
SPOILS
Kya Lanfranchi (Mb) 7
Mitchell Hallinan (SS) 7
Zack Shelton (GS) 7
Jack Merrin (GS) 7
Mitch McClure (Mb) 5
Isaac Ruff (Sh) 5
Liam Murphy (Mb) 4
Jack Reaper (Gis) 4
Zac Vescovi (Gis) 4
Matt Compston (GS) 4
HIT-OUTS
Matt Compston (GS) 53
Braidon Blake (Gis) 44
Jack Lawton (Eh) 37
Brodie Browne-Kerr (Cm) 28
Ben Eales (Gis) 24
Will Allen (SB) 19
Brady Neill (Mb) 19
Connor Sexton (Sh) 19
Joseph Mayes (SS) 17
James Worme (Sh) 17
