Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Watch

BFNL: Young guns rack up big numbers | Player leaderboards round 14

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 26 2022 - 2:35am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YOUNG GUN: Liam Latch has had a consistent season for the Maryborough Magpies. Picture: ANTHONY PINDA

Aidan Hare and Liam Latch are the silver lining to Maryborough's cloudy season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.