Evans in goal for Victoria at national hockey carnival

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 25 2022 - 7:53am, first published 7:30am
SHOT BLOCKER: Campbell Evans will play for Victoria's under-16 hockey team. Picture: DARREN HOWE

Bendigo teenager Campbell Evans has taken the next step in his hockey development by earning selection in the School Sport Victoria under-16 squad to play at the national championships.

Local News

