BFNL: Big first term sets up Bloods' win, Eaglehawk soars into top five

Four points, a boost in percentage and no injuries - mission accomplished for South Bendigo.
The Bloods proved too good for Castlemaine, 20.16 (136) to 5.9 (39), at Camp Reserve on Saturday to record their ninth win of the season and consolidate fourth spot on the ladder.
"We were pretty good most of the day, but we had a few patches where Castlemaine kicked a few too many easy goals,'' South coach Nathan Horbury said.
"Overall, we were happy to get a good win and now focus on Gisborne next week."
Horbury said he was wary of his side having a mental letdown after scoring two important wins over quality opponents in the previous fortnight.
His players responded with a seven-goal-to-one first term.
"We spoke about that before the game,'' Horbury admitted.
"We couldn't afford to be complacent and just wait for things to happen. It was pleasing to see the way we started.
"We need to do that for 30 minutes a quarter rather than 15 or 20 minutes and then let sides back into the contest.
"We've ticked off a game we needed to and now it would be nice to knock off Gisborne or Strathfieldsaye in the lead-up to the finals."
Three of the Bloods' most improved players this season were their best players against the Pies - key defender Andrew van Heumen, midfielder Michael Herlihy (four goals) and forward Brock Harvey (six goals).
South rested Will Keck (hamstring), while Joel Swatton and Will Allen gained some valuable game time on return from injury.
Castlemaine coach Don Moran said there were plenty of positives for the Pies to take out of the game.
"The scoreline didn't reflect the game,'' Moran said.
"We leaked some easy goals at times and seven goals in the first quarter hurt us.
"After that I thought we were pretty competitive. We missed a few easy shots that we should have kicked as well, which would have made the score look a bit better for us."
One of the highlights for the Pies was the form of 18-year-old athletic ruckman Brodie Browne-Kerr, who gave his midfield some good service.
Brendan Josey and Tom Cain also played well for the home side.
Eaglehawk is back in the BFNL top five after it scored a 14-goal win over Maryborough at Canterbury Park.
The 19.12 (126) to 6.6 (42) win lifted the Hawks' percentage to 120.90 - just 0.63 ahead of sixth-placed Kyneton with four rounds remaining.
"We were happy to bank the four points and push on,'' Eaglehawk coach Travis Matheson said.
"We copped a few injuries out of the Square game and we had six or seven changes to the side. We were good in patches, but Maryborough has some quality players and they made it hard for us.
"It's good to be in fifth place now and we control our own destiny."
Midfielder Billy Evans was Eaglehawk's best, while Clayton Holmes was rock solid in defence.
Jack Thompson (three goals) had his best game of the season and Liam Marciano was creative forward of centre.
Youngster Tom Gardam impressed for Maryborough and midfield trio Aidan Hare, Liam Latch and Coby Perry collected plenty of the ball.
It was a vastly improved performance from the young Maryborough side.
Eaglehawk belted the Pies by 122 points when they met at Princes Park in round five. This time around they were far more competitive around the ball and made more of their opportunities inside forward 50.
