BFNL: Magin bags nine goals as Kyneton mauls Roos

By Richard Jones
Updated July 24 2022 - 4:35am, first published 3:30am
CLEVER: Rhys Magon kicked nine goals for the Tigers on Saturday to take his season tally to 61.

Kyneton snapped a run of three-straight losses with a thumping 63-point win over Kangaroo Flat on Saturday.

