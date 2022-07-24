BFNL: Magin bags nine goals as Kyneton mauls Roos

Kyneton snapped a run of three-straight losses with a thumping 63-point win over Kangaroo Flat on Saturday.
Sparked by brilliant forward Rhys Magin's nine goals, the Tigers were never threatened and had the huge Kyneton Showgrounds home crowd in full voice all match.
But had the Tigers been more accurate - they landed 24 minor scores from 43 scoring shots - their percentage would have been bolstered even more.
On the same tally of eight wins, Eaglehawk overtook Kyneton for a spot in the top five by a narrow gap of 0.63 per cent.
Nevertheless it was an all-the-way victory for the Tigers with eight goalkickers on their list as they won 19.24 (138) to the Roos 11.9 (75).
Magin had two majors on the board early on, with key defender Harrison Huntley blocking a number of Flat's scoring moves in the back half.
And even though they kicked to the breeze-favoured town end - 20 of the match's 30 majors were booted at that goalmouth - Flat could manage just two majors from eight scoring shots.
Mitch Rovers nailed the Roos' opening goal of the day 23 minutes in followed up by Cam Smith's running shot, capping off a chain of Flat handballs.
Then the Tigers opened up in the second stanza. Magin added three majors before half-time, Steve Georgiou added another from a mark in the goal square and then moments later added a second from a 45-metre set shot.
The Roos turned in their best term in the third, adding 5.1 to Kyneton's 3.7.
On-baller Liam Collins and running backs Ryan O'Keefe and Nick Keogh pumped the ball into attack and Rovers, Sam Barnes and Lachy Wilson nailed clutch shots.
With the Showgrounds lights on, Magin nailed one of the best pack marks of the day and with 27 minutes on the clock calmly sank his sixth major.
Wilson had a chance for the Roos with an after-the-siren shot, but the kick fell short.
Then with last use of the wind, the Tigers booted seven goals to two as Magin added another three to his ballooning total.
Moments into the final term, Guy Dickson collected a Flat up-and-under clearing punch away and his shot sailed through.
All eyes were on Magin and how many majors he could add to his match-high tally.
The Kyneton forward didn't disappoint. From a free kick 15 metres out he made no mistake, followed up with a long range set shot as the ball just managed to tumble over the line.
Mason Crozier bobbed up with another Tiger major and then with 27 minutes played Magin was on target with a low, angled shot.
Time just ran out before the Kyneton star could reach double figures, but he'd had a stellar afternoon.
