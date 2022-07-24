Bendigo Advertiser
Photos

HDFNL: Crucial win for Hoppers in race for finals

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 24 2022 - 2:35am, first published 2:30am
LEADER: White Hills' centre Lauren Bowles in the Demons' win over Heathcote. Picture: DARREN HOWE

Colbinabbin should play in the HDFNL A-grade netball finals series after scoring a crucial 50-37 win over Huntly in round 16 action on Saturday.

