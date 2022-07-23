Greater Bendigo records 208 new COVID cases

Greater Bendigo has recorded 208 new coronavirus infections overnight.
The total number of active cases in the region is now 1718.
Elsewhere in the state, Loddon Shire recorded 12 new COVID infections overnight, while Buloke Shire reported five.
Central Goldfields had 14 and Gannawarra reported 20 new infections.
Mount Alexander Shire recorded 28.
Overnight, 41 new infections were linked to Campaspe Shire and Macedon Ranges recorded another 77.
VIC COVID cases dip
Victoria's daily coronavirus infections have seen a significant drop in the last 24 hours with the state reporting 9501 cases on Saturday.
It brings the number of active cases in Victoria to 71,392.
Currently 840 people are in hospital across the state, 27 in the ICU and seven on ventilators.
Twelve people died with the virus in the last 24 hours.
Of those aged 16 and over, 69 per cent have received three coronavirus vaccines.
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
