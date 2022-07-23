Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Greater Bendigo records 208 new COVID cases

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
Updated July 24 2022 - 5:53am, first published July 23 2022 - 11:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greater Bendigo records 208 new COVID cases

Greater Bendigo has recorded 208 new coronavirus infections overnight.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neve Brissenden

Neve Brissenden

Journalist

Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.