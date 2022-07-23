New buses for Pyramid Hill, Leongatha and Mirboo North

Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Jacinta Allan told the Community Transport Roundtable in Bendigo that an additional $150,000 investment would include $50,000 to improve transport access to the Art Gallery of Ballarat for up to 2,000 students from 40 schools in and around Western Victoria, $50,000 for an East Gippsland Community Transport Directory and Audit, and $50,000 to trial a mobile phone application to view service details in real-time.