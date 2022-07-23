New buses for Pyramid Hill, Leongatha and Mirboo North

THE Victorian government has pledged a further $200,000 for regional public transport networks, with three new buses at Pyramid Hill, Leongatha and Mirboo North.
Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Jacinta Allan told the Community Transport Roundtable in Bendigo that an additional $150,000 investment would include $50,000 to improve transport access to the Art Gallery of Ballarat for up to 2,000 students from 40 schools in and around Western Victoria, $50,000 for an East Gippsland Community Transport Directory and Audit, and $50,000 to trial a mobile phone application to view service details in real-time.
The new community transport service will be established by the Pyramid Hill Neighbourhood house and will significantly increase accessibility to services.
The funding forms part of the Flexible Local Transport Solutions Program (FLTSP), which provides funding for local transport initiatives particularly in regional Victoria, in partnership with local councils and community organisations.
"Our Flexible Local Transport Solutions Program is giving regional Victorians more transport options and improving access to essential services such as medical centres and shops," said deputy premier and minister for transport infrastructure Jacinta Allan.
"We're supporting small-scale local transport initiatives across regional Victoria to help connect people to the places they need to go and improve safety on the roads locals use every day."
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
