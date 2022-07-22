Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Watch

BFNL: COVID cases ravage Storm ahead of big clash with Gisborne

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 22 2022 - 8:29am, first published 7:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MILESTONE: Jake Hall will play his 150th senior game for the Storm on Saturday.

The BFNL match of the round between Gisborne and Strathfieldsaye has been rocked by a spate of COVID cases.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.