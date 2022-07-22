Bendigo Pioneers to learn from Carlton mini-camp

The Bendigo Pioneers will get a taste of football life at the next level this weekend.
The Pioneers play the Northern Knights in the NAB League at Preston from 1pm on Saturday afternoon before embarking on a mini-camp at Carlton's home base.
"We have an alignment with Carlton, so we thought this weekend would be an ideal opportunity to have a development weekend,'' Pioneers' coach Danny O'Bree said.
"We'll play our game at Preston and then head to IKON Park to watch Carlton's VFL team play GWS, where there's a chance (Pioneers' captain) Harvey (Gallagher) will be playing for Carlton.
"We'll have tea there, stay the night in Melbourne and then do a recovery session at Carlton on Sunday morning where the players will get the chance to use the club's new facilities.
"We'll have presentations with dieticians and high performance coaches and then head to Marvel Stadium to watch Carlton's AFL side play GWS.
"We have a lot of bottom age kids invited down for the weekend to experience what it's like to be at that next level. Hopefully, it motivates them to have a big pre-season and work that little bit harder.
"It's not just about the development of players. Our coaches will get the chance to sit in the GWS VFL box with Damian Truslove (former Pioneers coach).
"The Carlton coaching group will give us some time as well and their medical and high performance teams will work with our medical and high performance group.
"It's a great opportunity for everyone."
On the field, 16-year-old Tobie Travaglia will make his NAB League debut for the Pioneers.
B: S. Morris, W. Burke, H. Kelly
Hb: H. Gallagher, T. Poyser, R. Mulquiny
C: J. Grace, B. Stevens, B. Cain
Hf: M. Kiraly, S. O'Shannesy, T. Travaglia
F: C. Hillier, J. Denahy, H. Reid
Foll: J. Nihill, M. Gordon, O. Smartt
Inter: O. Poole, E. Pearce, B. Meade, D. Uerata, RJ. Watson
Emerg: A. Day Wicks, Z. Grieve
