Greater Bendigo has recorded 309 additional COVID infections overnight.
According to the Victorian Department of Health, the total number of active cases in the municipality is currently sitting at 1705.
The majority of the new infections were linked to the 3550, 3551, 3555, 3556 postcodes. Heathcote reported eight new infections in the last 24 hours.
Bendigo Health has confirmed staff are caring for 41 COVID patients in hospital, 13 of those in its respiratory ward.
There are currently five patients in ICU.
Staff are monitoring and caring for 198 people in its Hospital in the Home program.
Elsewhere in the state, both Buloke Shire and the Central Goldfields Shire recorded nine and 26 new infections respectively, while Gannawarra and Loddon had 18 and 20 each.
Campaspe Shire (65), Mount Alexander (41) and the Macedon Ranges (102) also saw additional infections.
A probationary driver will face court and a hefty fine after he was caught speeding near Tongala earlier this week.
The 18-year-old was travelling east along the Murray Valley Highway on July 20 when Kyabram Police clocked him going 161km/hr in a 100 zone.
Officers intercepted the teen nearby in Henderson Road where the vehicle was impounded for a period of 30 days.
Associated impound costs amounted to $1525.
The male driver will receive a summons to attend at the Magistrates` Court in the near future in relation to exceeding the posted speed limit and driving in a manner dangerous.
Police wish to remind drivers to adhere to the posted speed limits and drive to the road conditions.
10.30am
FRV has released a statement regarding it's response to the fire:
"FRV crews responded to a fire in East Bendigo following a call to Triple Zero (000) at 9:20 am.
Firefighters arrived to the Piper Lane scene in seven minutes to a piece of farming equipment on fire.
Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters attacked the flames with the fire brought under control at 9:39 am."
Earlier
A fire has broken out near Piper Lane in East Bendigo on Friday morning.
The Bendigo Advertiser understands emergency services including Fire Rescue Victoria are currently responding to the fire.
An eyewitness confirmed FRV are inspecting the site of the fire, JJ's Waste and Recycling.
Staff have been evacuated from the facility and the smoke is clearing.
It is unclear at this stage what caused the fire.
More to come.
Victoria's daily coronavirus infections have seen a significant drop in the last 24 hours with the state reporting 12,278 on Friday.
Friday's data indicated there were 2034 fewer daily infections than the Department of Health reported on Thursday, and it brings the number of active cases in Victoria to 70,891.
The number of people in hospital and of those who have died has also dropped in the last 24 hours.
Currently 840 people in hospital across the state, 33 in the ICU and seven on ventilators.
Twenty-five people died with the virus in the last 24 hours.
Of those aged 16 and over, 68.9 per cent have received three coronavirus vaccines.
Happy Friday Bendigo Advertiser readers!
It's set to warm up as the weekend gets ever closer and Bendigo is in for a top of 15 degrees after a low of three. It will be a dry day - ahead of wet weather on Saturday.
Today will be mostly sunny, with light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then light in the late afternoon.
Up in Echuca, it will be similarly dry with just a five per cent chance of rain. A top of 17 will make for a pleasant winter day, with a low of four degrees.
Those up on the river will also have a mostly sunny day with those northeasterly winds quietening down in the afternoon - as in Bendigo.
Castlemaine will enjoy a high of 15, and a five per cent chance of rain.
There will be patches of morning frost across the region, with overnight temperatures falling between one and four with daytime temperatures between 13 and 16.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
