Greater Bendigo has recorded 337 additional COVID infections overnight.
According to the Victorian Department of Health, the total number of active cases in the municipality is currently sitting at 1654.
The majority of the new infections were linked to the 3550, 3551, 3555, 3556 postcodes. Heathcote reported five new infections in the last 24 hours.
Bendigo Health has confirmed staff are caring for 40 COVID patients in hospital, 12 of those in its respiratory ward.
There are currently three patients in ICU.
Staff are monitoring and caring for 220 people in its Hospital in the Home program.
Elsewhere in the state, both Buloke Shire and the Central Goldfields Shire recorded five and 25 new infections respectively, while Gannawarra and Loddon had 24 and 17 each.
Campaspe Shire (89), Mount Alexander (57) and the Macedon Ranges (103) also saw additional infections.
Police have confirmed the truck driver, who was the patient airlifted to hospital, was a Maiden Gully man.
The man was unconscious when emergency services arrived on scene, a police spokesperson said.
Police confirmed the road will be closed as the gravel is cleared off.
The investigation is still ongoing.
11.10am
An air ambulance has left the scene of a truck rollover in Bonn on Thursday morning, an eyewitness has confirmed.
The incident occurred along Heathcote-Rochester Road, near the intersection of Bonn School Road.
It appeared to be a single vehicle incident, the eyewitness said.
The state of the person airlifted is unknown and the road is closed in both directions.
More to come.
Victoria has reported 14,312 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, bringing the state's number of active cases to 69,426.
It is a rise of 1328 daily cases than were reported on Wednesday, according to the Department of Health.
The case numbers were made up of 10,952 from rapid antigen tests and 3359 PCR tests.
There are currently 875 people across the state in hospital, 46 in the ICU and seven on ventilators.
In the last 24 hours, 37 people died with the virus.
Vaccination rates are climbing slowly, 68.9 per cent of Victorians aged 16 and over having received their third dose.
There is more mild weather on the menu for Bendigo and the region today with an overnight low of 1 degree Celsius and a high of 14.
Lovers of the cold should enjoy this chill before a warmer (if only slightly) and wet weekend with a 70 per cent chance of rain on Saturday and a weekend high of 16 on Sunday.
But there is no rain forecast today, as the mostly sunny weather continues, although there will be a chance of morning frost and light winds.
Around Castlemaine, it will also be fairly sunny with a chance of fog in the east of the north central region in the early morning with areas of frost. Overnight temperatures are set to fall to around freezing with daytime temperatures reaching between 12 and 15.
Light winds will become northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day before becoming light in the late afternoon.
Up on the river, Echuca will have a high of 16 after another freezing night. Patchy morning frost will make way for a mostly sunny day, with midday easterly 15 to 20 km/h winds becoming light in the evening.
Wherever you are located, enjoy this wintery Thursday and stick around for the latest and greatest news - updates will be made throughout the day.
