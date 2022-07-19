Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo Bats flying at top of five ladders in XCR22 Series

By Nathan Dole
Updated July 19 2022 - 11:03pm, first published 11:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamie Cook racing at Sandown Park. Picture: JAZZ DEOL

AS THE second half of Athletics Victoria's XCR22 season kicks off at Bundoora Park this Saturday, Bendigo Bats lead the premiership race in five divisions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.