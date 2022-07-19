A 31-year-old Melton South woman has been taken to Bendigo Hospital with minor injuries following a two vehicle collision on High Street in Kangaroo Flat.
The woman was driving a white Mazda CX-3 northbound into Bendigo when police said the vehicle ran into the back of a silver Jeep.
Police said the 31-year-old woman was in and out of consciousness but has been taken to Bendigo Hospital. The second female driver, who was driving the Jeep, was uninjured.
CFA, Ambulance Victoria, police and highway patrol were on scene at the accident. Police confirmed no alcohol or drugs were involved in the incident and said further investigations were underway into the cause of the accident.
The lane turning right into Lansell Plaza will be affected briefly, but the remainder of the road will be as normal.
12.15pm
Emergency services are currently responding to a road accident on High Street in Kangaroo Flat on Tuesday morning.
The Bendigo Advertiser understands the incident was reported at about 11.50am involving multiple vehicles.
It is unclear what caused the accident or how serious it is yet.
More to come.
Victoria records 25 deaths, more than 12,000 COVID-19 cases
Victorian daily COVID-19 cases have jumped to more than 12,000 today, with the state recording 12,201 new infections on Tuesday.
The number of active infections across the state now sits at 65,416.
Of those tests, 9953 were recorded from rapid antigen tests and 2248 were from PCR tests.
Currently, 897 people are in hospital with the virus, 34 in the ICU and nine on ventilators.
In the last 24 hours, sadly 25 people died.
Of those aged 16 and over in Victoria, 68.8 per cent have received three doses of coronavirus vaccine.
More than 600 customers across the city are without power this morning as Bendigo struggles through a cold morning.
According to the Powercor website, people across the north and east suburbs, Bendigo and White Hills have experienced a power outage this morning.
Crews expect electricity to be restored by around 11am and the cause of the outage is under investigation.
More to come.
Good morning Bendigo and welcome to Tuesday.
It might be cool now but the day is set to thaw to a reasonably pleasant 11 degree high.
The overnight low of zero degrees in Bendigo is set to welcome in a frosty morning but that will turn into a mostly sunny day, with only five per cent chance of rain and a predicted high of 11.
Castlemaine will be the same temperature-wise, with 10 per cent chance of rain.
Up on the river in Echuca, it's set to be ever so slightly warmer with a top of 12 degrees, but another cold night at zero. It will be partly cloudy up north with light winds and a chance of morning frost, but there is no chance of rain.
Broadly, the north central region will be mostly sunny despite areas of morning frost and light winds.
Some in the district may experience -1 mornings, with more chilly dreams to come later in the week.
