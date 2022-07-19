Bendigo Advertiser
On the go Bendigo: Police investigating cause of non-fatal two vehicle accident in Kangaroo Flat

Updated July 19 2022 - 2:54am, first published 2:30am
COLLISION: A 31-year-old Melton South woman has been taken to Bendigo Hospital with minor injuries following a two vehicle collision on High Street in Kangaroo Flat. Picture: NONI HYETT

A 31-year-old Melton South woman has been taken to Bendigo Hospital with minor injuries following a two vehicle collision on High Street in Kangaroo Flat.

