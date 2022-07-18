Colts, Strathdale advance to women's League Cup final

Strathfieldsaye Colts United and Strathdale will meet in the CV League One Women League Cup final.
Colts and the Blues earned their berths in the League Cup decider on the back of impressive wins in the weekend's final round of preliminary matches.
Colts won through as the top team in pool one thanks to a stirring win over Spring Gully in a 10-goal thriller at Stanley Avenue.
The Reds took the lead inside the first 10 minutes thanks to a fine goal from Bella Goggin.
The home side held the lead until the game went up a gear in a stunning final 20 minutes of the first-half.
Colts' potency up front came to the fore as they powered home four goals in 20 minutes - two goals each to Tara Thomas and Hannah Fox.
In the middle of the Colts' ambush, Spring Gully striker Letesha Bawden found the back of the net.
The half-time break did little to slow the momentum.
Another four goals were scored in the first 15 minutes of the half.
Thomas completed her hat-trick to give Colts a 5-2 lead in the 50th minute, but Bawden responded four minutes later with her second goal to give the Reds a lifeline.
Fox matched Thomas' hat-trick with her third goal in the 57th minute to reinstate Colts' three-goal margin.
However, three minutes later Bawden became the third player in the game to score three goals in the match to make the score 6-4.
After nine goals were scored in 35 minutes of play, the final 30 minutes of play didn't net a score and Colts hung on.
Colts' opponent in the final is Strathdale after the Blues topped the pool two standings.
Strathdale completed an undefeated League Cup run with a 7-1 drubbing of Eaglehawk on Saturday.
The Blues put the game to bed early, with six first-half goals.
The Hawks had a good run of play early in the second-half and were rewarded with a goal to Jade Nicholls.
Order was restored late in the match when Innes Harrington scored her second goal of the match to make it 7-1.
Strathdale skipper Maddy McGrory was the star of the show, scoring a hat-trick.
Jess Keating and Lucy Teale rounded out the scorers for the Blues.
The women's League Cup final will be played at Beischer Park on Sunday, August 7.
The League One Women championship season resumes next weekend.
In League One Men championship action at the weekend, second-placed Tatura scored a 2-0 win over fourth-placed Shepparton United in the match of the round.
The Ibises needed second-half goals from Tom Leech and Aaron Niglia to shake-off a plucky United and keep the pressure on ladder-leader Shepparton South.
Shepparton South maintained top spot on the back of a 9-1 thrashing of Golden City.
South's big front three - Will Keenan, Joel Aitken and Chris Carley - put the rams to the sword.
Keenan and Aitken both scored hat-tricks, while recruit Carley scored twice.
Keenan and Aitken have scored 44 goals between them this season.
Third-placed Eaglehawk survived a scare from Epsom at Truscott Reserve on Saturday night.
The Hawks trailed Epsom 1-0 at half-time after Mitch Langenbacher scored for the visitors in the 10th minute.
The home side turned the game on its head in the space of eight minutes early in the second half.
Alex Caldow, in his first game back at the club after quitting the GV Suns in the NPL, scored the equaliser against his original club in the 48th minute.
Four minutes later, Hawks' playing-coach Keegan Smyth gave his side the lead, before Daniel Bell, another ex-Epsom player, gave Eaglehawk a 3-1 advantage.
Sam Perry gave the Scorpions a lifeline in the 67 minute to make it 3-2, but the Hawks' defence held on in the final 25 minutes to ensure the Borough collected all three points.
The round started with Strathdale defeating La Trobe University 6-0 on Saturday.
The Eagles held the Blues to a 0-0 scoreline in the first-half, but the flood gates opened in the second-half.
Jordan Suter opened the scoring in the 50th minute, before Keian Tramm scored three times in the space of 22 minutes.
Lachlan Kelly and Jackson Clayton completed the rout with late goals.
The Spring Gully versus Strathfieldsaye Colts United clash was postponed and will be played on Wednesday, August 3.
CV League One Men championship ladder: Shepparton South 37, Tatura 34, Eaglehawk 30, Shepparton United 25, Strathdale 21, Spring Gully 16, Epsom 12, La Trobe University 6, Golden City 5, Strathfieldsaye Colts United 1.
