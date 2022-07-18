BJFL: Scores, goalkickers and best players

UNDER-18 GIRLS
Woorinen Youth Girls 2.3 3.6 3.9 4.13 (37)
Advertisement
Golden Square 0.1 0.5 0.6 0.8 (8)
GOALS - Woorinen Youth Girls: I.Boulton 2, B.Lewis 1.
BEST - Woorinen Youth Girls: K.Davison, M.Johnston, S.Johnston, I.Boulton, I.Davison, S.Barry. Golden Square: J.Lockwood, S.Demeo, G.Drage, C.Porter, A.Barker, M.Bickley
Strathfieldsaye 2.0 4.3 6.4 9.5 (59)
White Hills 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: M.Wakefield 2, S.Hobbs 2, R.Hobbs 1, M.Curnow 1.
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: C.Bilsborow, P.Sullivan, T.shackles, P.Hendy, M.Curnow, B.Dunn. White Hills: M.Pearce, S.Pearce, L.Painter, J.Morrison, A.Edwards, M.Newlan
UNDER-16 GIRLS
Kangaroo Flat 3.3 4.3 6.6 10.7 (67)
Strathfieldsaye 0.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 (12)
GOALS - Kangaroo Flat: N.Munn 4, G.Roberts 2, K.Ahearn 1, N.Anderson 1, A.Wells 1, L.Malone 1. Strathfieldsaye: A.Mclean 2
BEST - Kangaroo Flat: A.Wells, D.Boldiston, L.Malone, S.Boldiston, C.Cole, Z.Waugh. Strathfieldsaye: E.Seddon, T.Kendall, K.Donegan, S.Ryan, A.Mclean, A.Haigh
Sandhurst 4.3 4.5 5.8 6.9 (45)
Kyneton Tigers 0.1 0.1 0.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS - Sandhurst: A.Bibby 2, L.Franklin 2, M.Wallis 1, C.Naughton 1. Kyneton Tigers: E.Jeffrey 1
BEST - Sandhurst: S.Daly, N.Pinner, A.Franklin, R.Treble, C.Kelly, A.Bibby. Kyneton Tigers: J.Bennett, M.Sims, M.Hayes, M.Pondeljak
Advertisement
UNDER-16 SENIORS
Eaglehawk 2.6 4.7 5.10 7.12 (54)
Kyneton Tigers 1.0 1.3 1.6 1.6 (12)
GOALS - Eaglehawk: A.Billings 4, A.Tresize 1, K.Burrill-Grinton 1, L.Nicholson 1. Kyneton Tigers: H.Freeman 1.
BEST - Eaglehawk: A.Billings, L.Nicholson, R.Naughton, D.Thompson, L.Wilson, D.Marsh. Kyneton Tigers: B.Jeffrey, T.Ford, B.Ryan, C.Blythe, H.Freeman, M.Black
Sandhurst 4.2 7.4 11.5 17.7 (109)
Advertisement
Strathfieldsaye 1.1 2.2 4.4 4.4 (28)
GOALS - Sandhurst: C.Duke 2, J.English 2, D.Andrews 2, Z.Connick 2, M.Guthrie 1, G.Hay 1, D.Stevenson 1, D.Noden 1, H.McNamara 1, H.Connors 1, J.Artavilla 1, L.Kilcullen 1, E.French 1. Strathfieldsaye: D.Wheelhouse 1, W.Harvey 1, L.McKern 1, J.Gill 1.
BEST - Sandhurst: C.Duke, J.English, J.Artavilla, H.Connors, D.Andrews, G.Hay. Strathfieldsaye: D.Wheelhouse, A.Wingrave, S.Hancock, W.Harvey, T.Johnson, L.McKern.
White Hills 0.1 2.4 4.7 5.12 (42)
MGYCW 2.3 2.3 3.3 4.3 (27)
GOALS - White Hills: B.Masters 1, J.Ratcliffe 1, I.Meersbergen 1. MGYCW: W.Thomson 1, J.Howard 1, J.Davis 1, C.Evans 1.
Advertisement
BEST - White Hills: J.McRae, N.Santas, J.Monaghan, O.Lythgo, T.Taylor, S.Cock. MGYCW: L.Adcock, W.Thomson, D.Brown, T.Farmer, F.Mulcair, C.Blandthorn.
UNDER-16 BOYS RES 1
Castlemaine U16R1 - - - - (51)
Sandhurst U16R1 - - - - (34)
GOALS - Castlemaine: C.Lord 1, M.McKnight 1, D.Keogh-Frankling 1, H.Northwood 1, C.Mclennan 1, A.Bracken 1. Sandhurst: K.O'Hehir 3, O.Cail 1.
BEST - Castlemaine: M.McKnight, A.Bracken, D.Keogh-Frankling, N.Lord, C.Mclennan, C.De Bono. Sandhurst: H.White, C.Kealy, K.MacDonald, W.Bennett, L.Sims, K.O'Hehir.
Advertisement
UNDER-16 BOYS RES 2
Strathfieldsaye 4.2 8.2 10.4 13.6 (84)
White Hills 1.0 2.1 2.1 3.1 (19)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: J.Molloy 3, P.Gordon 2, N.Filo 2, J.Tuohey 1, A.Stevens 1, B.Greenwood 1, R.Webster 1, B.Currie 1. White Hills: S.Mcgrath 1, M.Coffey 1, W.Runnalls 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: J.Molloy, A.Stevens, D.Every, N.Filo, N.DiCamillo. White Hills: undefined.null, J.Kristiansen, J.Ketterer, J.Mizzi, M.Holm, A.O'Brien
Advertisement
South Bendigo 3.6 4.9 5.15 6.17 (53)
Kangaroo Flat 0.1 1.1 2.1 2.4 (16)
GOALS - South Bendigo: B.France 1, L.Chapman 1, B.Mannes 1, H.Carter 1, J.Butcher 1, A.Martin 1. Kangaroo Flat: R.Kerr 2
BEST - South Bendigo: J.Butcher, J.McMurray, N.Masullo, L.Westerway, H.Carter, A.Martin. Kangaroo Flat: R.Kerr, K.Dieckmann, O.Lowndes, J.Burns, R.Guest, T.Blythman
UNDER-14 GIRLS
Strathfieldsaye 2.1 2.1 3.2 5.3 (33)
Advertisement
White Hills 0.1 0.2 1.2 1.2 (8)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: D.McDonnell 1, L.Hope 1, S.Ward 1, A.Boyd 1, J.O'Bree 1. White Hills: M.Clark 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: S.Ward, M.Dunn, L.Hope, D.McDonnell, J.O'Bree, S.Villani. White Hills: L.Newton, R.Wirken, T.Gilchrist, L.Rochester, M.Gough, S.O'Connell
South Bendigo 2.2 4.3 5.6 5.7 (37)
Eaglehawk 1.0 3.2 3.2 3.3 (21)
GOALS - South Bendigo: M.Vanzuyden 2, M.Maxted 2, K.Milne 1. Eaglehawk: C.Fisher 2.
Advertisement
BEST - South Bendigo: J.Bateson, P.Jones, M.Langdon, M.Vanzuyden, K.Spiteri, M.Maxted. Eaglehawk: K.Virtue, undefined.null, T.Thorpe, M.Lawry, S.Thatcher, C.Fisher
Sandhurst 2.1 4.4 4.6 5.6 (36)
Golden Square 1.2 2.2 4.4 4.6 (30)
GOALS - Sandhurst: H.Cochrane 2. Golden Square: J.Chappel 2, N.Costello 1, T.Davis 1
BEST - Sandhurst: L.Brown, H.Cochrane, M.McGurk, T.Place, A.Prowse. Golden Square: J.Chappel, L.Johansen, L.Mansfield, S.Twitt, N.Costello, T.Davis
Advertisement
UNDER-14 SENIORS
South Bendigo 2.3 3.10 5.15 6.21 (57)
Strathfieldsaye 1.1 2.3 4.4 4.4 (28)
GOALS - South Bendigo: J.Troy 2, A.Price 1, Z.Watters 1, A.Floreani 1, L.Trezise 1. Strathfieldsaye: J.Buchanan 1, E.Cousins 1, N.Jones-Stibbe 1, A.Stevens 1
BEST - South Bendigo: Z.Watters, S.Bardsley, A.Floreani, L.Fyffe, J.Bell, J.Troy. Strathfieldsaye: L.Hargreaves, J.Schubert, S.Gibson, C.Elliott, J.Oldham, N.Browell
Sandhurst 3.6 6.8 12.11 15.14 (104)
Advertisement
Kyneton Tigers 2.1 2.3 2.3 3.6 (24)
GOALS - Sandhurst: O.Stewart 4, H.Carter 3, M.Armstrong 2, E.Austin 1, L.McNamara 1, C.Bannan 1, N.Howe 1, N.Willits 1, M.Nihill 1. Kyneton Tigers: L.Cameron 2, F.Young 1
BEST - Sandhurst: E.Austin, O.Stewart, L.McNamara, N.Willits, B.Osborne/Storey, H.Banfield. Kyneton Tigers: A.Cook, G.Roulston, A.Hoyne, L.Bond, A.White, E.Raynor
Maryborough 2.7 5.10 7.14 8.15 (63)
Golden Square 0.0 2.1 2.2 6.4 (40)
GOALS - Maryborough: Z.Cicchini 2, L.Howell 2, C.Wood 1, L.Condie 1, A.Davis 1, T.Ross 1. Golden Square: C.Mortimer 2, Z.Barker 1, A.Eaton 1, A.Drummond 1
Advertisement
BEST - Maryborough: C.Wood, L.Howell, T.Ross, H.Kurzke, M.Bartlett, B.Skinner. Golden Square: Z.Barker, E.Fletcher, C.Mortimer, J.McLean, M.Sandhu, A.Drummond
UNDER-14 RES 1
Castlemaine 1.4 2.8 5.9 6.10 (46)
Kangaroo Flat 2.0 2.3 2.3 4.7 (31)
GOALS - Castlemaine: C.Waters 2, A.Welch 1, L.Bruce 1, M.Britton 1, O.Britt 1. Kangaroo Flat: B.Franken 2, K.Higgins 1, J.Clarke 1
BEST - Castlemaine: O.Britt, M.Matheson, A.Welch, B.Cue, B.Jardine, C.Waters. Kangaroo Flat: S.Ahearn, C.Murphy, C.Smith, L.Coghill, L.Chambers, B.Franken
Advertisement
Eaglehawk 4.3 8.5 9.10 13.12 (90)
White Hills 1.2 2.5 4.7 5.11 (41)
GOALS - Eaglehawk: L.Moss 4, T.Fox 3, M.Pettersen 3, P.Manderson 1, K.Uerata 1, T.Taylor 1. White Hills: K.Pearce 2, L.Cummings 2, D.Murley 1
BEST - Eaglehawk: I.Hunt, T.Taylor, N.Howarth, L.Moss, M.Pettersen, H.Miller. White Hills: L.Cummings, D.Murley, F.Millar, K.Pearce, K.Nieto, B.Schelfhout
Huntly Hawks 2.9 4.12 8.13 13.15 (93)
Strathfieldsaye 0.0 0.3 2.6 2.9 (21)
Advertisement
GOALS - Huntly Hawks: Z.Jensen 4, B.Miller 3, M.Lawrence 2, K.Fitzpatrick 1, C.Caldis 1, O.Davies 1. Strathfieldsaye: M.Grieve 1, S.O'Bree 1
BEST - Huntly Hawks: M.Lawrence, H.Matthews, C.Whyte, B.Miller, D.Swinnerton, M.Archer. Strathfieldsaye: M.Mudoti, M.Grieve, S.Whitford, X.Horan, N.Dunn, A.Morrissey
UNDER-14 RES 2
MGYCW 1.1 5.4 5.7 10.11 (71)
Sandhurst 2.1 4.1 5.3 6.4 (40)
Advertisement
GOALS - MGYCW: R.Davey 4, J.Wittingslow 2, C.Speirs 2, R.Verdon 1, D.Warren 1. Sandhurst: G.O'Shea 2, E.Ryan 1, A.McNamara 1, J.Craig 1, N.Rees 1
BEST - MGYCW: D.Warren, J.Wittingslow, S.Piazza, R.Verdon, C.Attard, D.Downing. Sandhurst: E.Ryan, C.Richardson, Z.Rooke, J.Rosa, N.Rees, J.Craig
Huntly Hawks 0.1 3.3 5.3 7.4 (46)
Golden Square 1.0 1.5 2.7 4.9 (33)
GOALS - Huntly Hawks: B.Smith 3, W.Norman 1, J.McNamara 1, O.Chilver 1, L.Mulryan 1. Golden Square: T.Richardson 2, J.Lean 1, T.Morgan 1
BEST - Huntly Hawks: O.Chilver, C.Ameri, L.Mulryan, W.Norman, J.Giudice, R.Enright. Golden Square: C.Barker, D.Martin, T.Richardson, A.Costello, L.Krueger, C.McKay
Advertisement
Marong 4.3 10.6 12.9 15.12 (102)
Strathfieldsaye 1.0 2.0 3.0 4.0 (24)
GOALS - Marong: M.O'Donnell 4, J.bradley 3, B.Wells 2, T.Tyler 2, B.Smyth 2, R.Marwood 1, W.Hope 1. Strathfieldsaye: V.Bortolotto 2, S.O'Kane 1, H.Thorson 1
BEST - Marong: H.Wilson, D.Radford, M.O'Donnell, S.Davis, R.Taylor, J.Miller. Strathfieldsaye: C.elliott, N.Dunn, R.Read, J.Baker, O.Perry, A.mclean
UNDER-12A
Golden Square 0.3 3.5 4.5 8.6 (54)
Advertisement
Strathfieldsaye 0.1 0.1 1.2 2.2 (14)
GOALS - Golden Square: J.Allen 2, W.Donnelly 1, C.pannett 1, H.Hayes 1, C.Kennedy 1, D.Dupille 1. Strathfieldsaye: H.Svanosio 1, J.Ingram 1
BEST - Golden Square: H.Hayes, R.McLean, T.Thomas, R.Burton, W.Donnelly, C.pannett. Strathfieldsaye: S.Worthington, E.Palmer, J.Ingram, N.Hietbrink, C.Fitzgerald
St. Therese's 5.3 9.6 13.7 14.9 (93)
MGYCW 0.1 0.2 1.3 3.5 (23)
GOALS - St. Therese's: C.Macumber 6, J.Westley 2, W.Muscat 2, M.Hannaford 1, C.Bell 1, C.Andrews 1, Z.Rooke 1. MGYCW: O.Suckling 2, M.Cathrine 1
Advertisement
BEST - St. Therese's: J.Westley, P.McNamara, C.Macumber, J.Rosa, W.Muscat, J.Kelly. MGYCW: J.Morcombe, T.Evans, Z.Nicholls, M.Hurford, M.Patton, A.Woolley
White Hills 3.3 3.3 4.3 4.4 (28)
Kyneton Tigers 1.0 1.0 3.2 4.3 (27)
GOALS - White Hills: I.Cass 2, S.Guy 1, C.Dickins 1. Kyneton Tigers: J.Veitch 2, L.Hemsley 1, C.Fitzgerald 1
BEST - White Hills: H.Morrish, L.Schelfhout, S.Guy, N.Griffiths, T.Kelleher, C.Dickins. Kyneton Tigers: H.Strang, J.Veitch, T.Fynch, H.Edmondston
Advertisement
UNDER-12B
Eaglehawk 2.0 4.4 6.5 8.12 (60)
MGYCW 5.1 5.1 6.1 6.1 (37)
GOALS - Eaglehawk: R.Hinck 2, X.Stone 2, J.Nisbet 1, C.Burke 1, T.Ferguson 1, Z.Uerata 1. MGYCW: T.Smith 3, W.Waters 2, D.Thomson 1
BEST - Eaglehawk: X.Stone, A.Gill, C.Hinton, T.Ferguson, M.Liddy. MGYCW: H.Clapp, D.Thomson, T.Watson, K.Wilson, N.Lowry, T.Smith
Castlemaine 1.1 2.2 5.2 5.3 (33)
Advertisement
Maryborough 1.0 5.1 5.2 5.2 (32)
GOALS - Castlemaine: notsupplied. Maryborough: not supplied.
BEST - Castlemaine: D.Brasher, C.Cordy, S.Grainger, J.Noulton, A.Harrington, F.Morgan. Maryborough: H.Bartlett, C.Larkin, C.Stevens, J.Humphrey, M.Trickey, E.Boyes
UNDER-12C
Huntly Hawks 1.1 3.2 3.3 6.4 (40)
Heathcote 0.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 (12)
Advertisement
GOALS - Huntly Hawks: R.Marriott 3, R.Sowerby 2, H.Marwood 1. Heathcote: K.Willmot 1, W.Hickey 1
BEST - Huntly Hawks: R.Marriott, N.Campbell, J.Clark, C.Wheelhouse, R.Sowerby, T.Cowan. Heathcote: M.Dellar, H.PiantaCook, C.Gellatly, W.Hickey, J.Mitchell, J.Brooke
Kangaroo Flat 3.0 6.1 10.2 13.2 (80)
St. Therese's 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.3 (3)
GOALS - Kangaroo Flat: R.Leech 5, J.Gudge 3, J.Neuman 2, B.Blythman 1, M.Gould 1, O.Salau 1.
BEST - Kangaroo Flat: M.Gould, J.Gudge, R.Leech, B.Blythman, J.Thatcher, J.Neuman. St. Therese's: S.Frost, O.Rutzou, X.Potter, P.Sullivan, I.Bare, P.Silva
Advertisement
Quarry Hill 6.5 11.11 15.14 19.17 (131)
Strathfieldsaye 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS - Quarry Hill: O.Dunne 7, S.Maher 4, J.Richardson 2, T.Bennett 2, T.Rosa 1, A.Kennedy 1, L.Kilcullen 1, H.McManus 1. Strathfieldsaye: A.Filo 1
BEST - Quarry Hill: O.Dunne, T.Clohesy, T.Bennett, T.Rosa, F.Parker, A.Kennedy. Strathfieldsaye: L.Read, A.Scott, R.Osborne, J.Robinson, J.Mannix, L.Ross
St. Kilian St. Peters 1.0 1.1 1.1 4.6 (30)
South Bendigo 2.3 2.5 2.5 2.5 (17)
Advertisement
GOALS - St. Kilian St. Peters: B.Geary 2, M.Herdman 1, A.Herdman 1. South Bendigo: Z.Mitchell 1, J.Stone 1
BEST - St. Kilian St. Peters: T.Byrne, B.Geary, E.Willits, T.Ralphs, T.McMurray, C.McCarthy. South Bendigo: C.Fyffe, N.Poole, H.Long, P.Thein, Z.Mitchell, R.Packer
UNDER-12D
Golden Square 2.8 4.8 8.10 8.10 (58)
St. Monicas 0.0 2.1 2.1 5.1 (31)
GOALS - Golden Square: C.Finch 4, W.Stedman 1, C.Scoble 1, J.Burke 1, L.Fairley 1. St. Monicas: H.Jones 3, E.Crocker 1, L.Geddes 1
Advertisement
BEST - Golden Square: C.Finch, J.Burke, T.Russell, D.Snell, T.Worbs, F.Hodges. St. Monicas: A.Keena, R.Muller, L.Harrington, C.Colbert, E.O'Brien, Z.Moro
Marong 1.3 1.5 2.8 3.10 (28)
MGYCW 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.2 (8)
GOALS - Marong: C.Bray 1, A.Krauth 1, C.McCurdy 1. MGYCW: O.Bird 1.
BEST - Marong: H.Mc Donald, N.Carter, A.Krauth, H.Humme, J.Marwood, M.Ferguson. MGYCW: K.TURNER, O.Bird, R.Demeo, A.Clayton, T.McMinn, M.Pitson.
Kangaroo Flat 3.5 6.9 8.11 9.16 (70)
St. Therese's 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS - Kangaroo Flat: T.Penrose 3, I.Cole 1, H.Nelson 1, M.Lower 1, T.Pluck 1, J.Lower 1, C.Lower 1. St. Therese's:
BEST - Kangaroo Flat: I.Cole, T.Penrose, S.Hurley, M.Lower, D.Dingfelder, T.Pluck. St. Therese's: L.Bell, X.Mulqueen, J.MacDonald, J.Holland, N.Thompson, M.Fletcher
UNDER-12E
Eaglehawk 3.1 10.4 10.6 13.11 (89)
Huntly Hawks 1.1 1.1 4.2 5.3 (33)
GOALS - Eaglehawk: R.Hinck 6, C.Morley 3, M.Miller 1, A.Rae 1, C.Powley 1, W.Jackson 1. Huntly Hawks: not supplied.
BEST - Eaglehawk: T.Boyd, L.Stanton, R.Hinck, C.Powley, M.Manning, E.Castle. Huntly Hawks: not supplied.
South Bendigo 2.1 3.5 3.5 3.9 (33)
MGYCW 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS - South Bendigo: E.Frankum 1, H.McClure 1, H.Galea 1, C.White 1.
BEST - South Bendigo: C.White, H.McClure, H.Galea, C.Smythe, S.Preston, C.Kochar. MGYCW: A.Derrick, J.Benaim, M.Rose, J.Brown, R.Riley, E.Turner
North Bendigo 4.2 5.2 7.5 9.7 (61)
White Hills 0.0 3.1 3.1 3.3 (21)
GOALS - North Bendigo: T.Borserio 3, J.Challis 3, C.Russell 1, M.Challis 1, E.Harvey 1. White Hills: N.Kalstrom 3
BEST - North Bendigo: C.Russell, T.Borserio, E.Miller, E.Harvey, L.Jones-Jack, S.Arthur. White Hills: E.McDonnell, D.Mullen, C.Shill, N.Kalstrom, T.Mclarty, A.Dobie
Strathfieldsaye 1.1 4.2 5.5 6.9 (45)
Kyneton Tigers 2.2 4.2 5.2 5.3 (33)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: T.Brown 3, T.Bartram 2, N.Gaul 1. Kyneton Tigers: C.Licari 1, T.Saunders 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: A.Morrissey, B.Humphrey, J.Sherwell, N.Gaul, I.Willows, X.Howard. Kyneton Tigers: J.Pinto, M.Farrugia, L.Scott, B.Jeffrey, T.Saunders, R.Sanders
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.