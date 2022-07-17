Bendigo Advertiser
New Greater Bendigo COVID-19 case numbers ease

Updated July 17 2022 - 2:28am, first published 2:15am
Picture: SHUTERSTOCK

GREATER Bendigo has recorded 217 new COVID-19 case numbers in a drop on the 247 recorded the day prior.

