New Greater Bendigo COVID-19 case numbers ease

GREATER Bendigo has recorded 217 new COVID-19 case numbers in a drop on the 247 recorded the day prior.
A total of 1409 people currently have COVID-19 across the municipality.
Bendigo's 3550 postcode recorded 79 new cases, Golden Square's 3555 notched up 50 and Eaglehawk's 3556 had 22.
The regional 3551 postcode recorded 53 and the rest came from elsewhere in the area.
Elsewhere in central Victoria, the Macedon Ranges Shire recorded 63 new cases, Mount Alexander 40, the Central Goldfields seven, Campaspe 30, Loddon nine, Buloke five and Gannawarra 18.
The numbers contributed to the 9360 new cases recorded across Victoria.
