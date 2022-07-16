Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

BFNL netball: Roos make statement in top-of-the-table clash

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 17 2022 - 6:47am, first published July 16 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milly Wicks continued her exceptional season for Kangaroo Flat with a best on court effort in a 17-goal win over leading rival Sandhurst at Dower Park on Saturday.

KANGAROO Flat launched itself to the top of the BFNL ladder after inflicting Sandhurst's biggest defeat in eight years in Saturday's top-of-the-table clash at Dower Park.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.