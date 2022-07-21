Weekend football preview, selections, how they match-up - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

2.20pm Saturday at Kyneton.
Three losses in a row to South Bendigo (19 points), Strathfieldsaye (17) and Gisborne (59) has left Kyneton now with a tenuous grip on its position in the top five.
Three weeks ago the Tigers had only been percentage off third position; now they are just percentage clear of the sixth-placed Eaglehawk.
Would expect the Tigers to hit back hard at home, particularly with star duo Cameron Manuel and Frazer Driscoll having both served their suspensions.
The Roos are still striving to beat a team above them on the ladder. They showed again for two quarters (first and third) against Sandhurst last week they can play a good brand of football when it clicks, but they've got to be much better at halting the momentum when the opposition gets a run-on.
Last time: Kyneton 19.12 (126) def Kangaroo Flat 6.11 (47).
Since 2010: Kangaroo Flat 11; Kyneton 9.
2.20pm Saturday at Castlemaine.
Three weeks ago at 5-5, in seventh position and just coming off a 93-point belting from Golden Square the Bloods' season was seemingly at the crossroads.
Three weeks on, though, the Bloods have strong momentum behind them and have given themselves a look at the top three.
Have won three on the trot against Kyneton (19 points), Sandhurst (9) and Eaglehawk (22), with a fourth win in a row in the offering against the Magpies, who have just come off back-to-back games against the league's top two sides Strathfieldsaye (lost by 141) and Gisborne (lost by 117).
The Magpies will clearly have to be better when the game is there to be won than their round five meeting against South Bendigo when the Bloods kicked the first 12 goals of the game.
Last time: South Bendigo 23.13 (151) def Castlemaine 5.7 (37).
Since 2010: South Bendigo 18; Castlemaine 5.
2.20pm Saturday at Gisborne.
Potential appetiser to the BFNL's main course to be served on September 17 with the Bulldogs and Storm first and second on the ladder.
If the Bulldogs get the job done on their home deck they would move two games, plus a huge chunk of percentage, clear of the Storm and pole position for the finals for the first time since 2012 will be as good as theirs.
But if the Storm prevail they will draw level with the Bulldogs on 48 points and the race for the minor premiership will remain on in earnest over the last month of the home and away season.
The two sides played out an absolute belter in round five when the Bulldogs prevailed by six points and this should be another ripper at Gardiner Reserve.
The Bulldogs head into the clash with Premier Data's reigning Player of the Week in ruckman Braidon Blake, who is coming off a 30 disposal, eight mark, 36 hit-out, 12 clearance game against Maryborough last Saturday.
Last time: Gisborne 11.17 (83) def Strathfieldsaye 12.5 (77).
Since 2010: Strathfieldsaye 16; Gisborne 8.
2.20pm Saturday at QEO.
Plenty on the line for both teams as one of the BFNL's great rivalries is reignited.
After last week's upset loss to Eaglehawk by seven points Golden Square has left the door to the top three ajar, while the equation is simple for Sandhurst.
In seventh position and four points out of the top five, the Dragons just need to win games, with this one coming with some extra significance with skipper Lee Coghlan playing his 200th game having had the milestone delayed in recent weeks due to a hamstring injury.
Last time: Sandhurst 12.10 (82) def Golden Square 10.10 (70).
Since 2010: Golden Square 16; Sandhurst 14.
2.20pm Saturday at Eaglehawk.
Looks like the Hawks have got their mojo back after last week's pivotal seven-point victory over Golden Square at Wade Street that now has the Borough back on the cusp of the top five and just percentage behind Kyneton.
Importantly, the Hawks are getting healthy when it matters most and last week's performance should springboard into another strong showing at home against the winless Magpies.
Last time: Eaglehawk 20.20 (140) def Maryborough 2.6 (18).
Since 2010: Eaglehawk 20; Maryborough 2.
Luke West (54) - Kyneton, South Bendigo, Gisborne, Sandhurst, Eaglehawk.
Adam Bourke (53) - Kyneton, South Bendigo, Gisborne, Golden Square, Eaglehawk.
Richard Jones (52) - Kyneton, South Bendigo, Gisborne, Sandhurst, Eaglehawk.
2.15pm Saturday at Maiden Gully.
Big milestone day for the Eagles with stalwart defender Steve Turner playing his 300th senior game for the club.
Coincidentally, Turner's 200th and 250th milestone games had also been against the Demons.
While Turner certainly isn't the type of player to want a fuss made over the achievement, it's a tremendous accomplishment and reward for loyalty and one the Eagles will be determined to make a memorable one for the 41-year-old.
Last time: Maiden Gully YCW 13.12 (90) def Calivil United 11.10 (76).
Since 2010: Calivil United 14; Maiden Gully YCW 9.
2.15pm Saturday at Pyramid Hill.
Potential qualifying final preview in a month's time with the Bulldogs and Superoos second and third on the ladder.
Despite only being separated by one spot on the ladder, in reality the Bulldogs are two wins and almost 130 per cent ahead of the Superoos and been much better performed over the course of the season.
Superoos coach Marcus McKern had been anticipating earlier in the week having his best side of the season available with Carl Nicholson, Lee Dale, Lucas Matthews, Jay Reynolds and James Saville all touted as potential ins
Pyramid Hill will want to kick much straighter than its 5.22 against the Superoos back in round six.
Last time: Pyramid Hill 5.22 (52) def Mitiamo 7.6 (48).
Since 2010: Pyramid Hill 16; Mitiamo 11.
2.15pm Saturday at Newbridge.
After a bye last weekend the Bears are back in action.
While it's still not officially locked up, hard to see the Bears missing the finals from here given they are two games clear in fifth position, while the Maroons have to lift themselves off the canvas after last week's 199-point shellacking from Marong.
Last time: BL-Serpentine 9.14 (68) def Newbridge 7.6 (48).
Since 2010: Newbridge 11; BL-Serpentine 11; Drawn 1.
2.15pm Saturday at Marong.
Having kicked the ton last week, the question now is whether Marong full-forward Brandyn Grenfell can get to the LVFNL home and away record of 140 goals set by Bridgewater's Peter Collins in 1982?
With 111 for the season, Grenfell needs another 29 in the Panthers' last three games against Inglewood, BL-Serpentine and Calivil United, who he kicked a total of 28 against in the first half of the season.
Expect this to be another big win for the Panthers.
Last time: Marong 27.16 (178) def Inglewood 7.5 (47).
Since 2010: Marong 19; Inglewood 3.
Luke West (45) - Maiden Gully YCW, Pyramid Hill, Bears Lagoon-Serpentine, Marong.
Adam Bourke (44) - Calivil United, Pyramid Hill, Bears Lagoon-Serpentine, Marong.
2.15pm Saturday at Colbinabbin.
The Grasshoppers haven't been firing on all cylinders in their three games since their double bye, but have banked three more wins to improve to 11-1-1 and sit in second position on the ladder.
Coach Julian Bull will certainly be wanting more of a four-quarter performance this week against the Hawks before two huge games against LBU and Mount Pleasant to round out their home and away season.
Last time: Colbinabbin 12.4 (76) def Huntly 9.6 (60).
Since 2010: Colbinabbin 15; Huntly 10.
2.15pm Saturday at Elmore.
Winning opportunities have been few and far between for both teams this year, with just a combined three between the Bloods (two) and Bombers (one).
Both sides will go into this clash determined to seize on the opportunity.
The Bloods won by six goals back in round seven, but the Bombers have improved since then - their biggest challenge remains being able to back up strong first halves with competitive second halves, which has become their Achilles Heel.
Last time: Elmore 18.13 (121) def Leitchville-Gunbower 13.7 (85).
Since 2010: Leitchville-Gunbower 13; Elmore 9.
2.15pm Saturday at North Bendigo.
Should be a belter of a contest between two of the "big four" as the Bulldogs (4th) host the Cats (1st).
The Bulldogs pushed the Cats all the way in round seven before going down by 10 points, but are going to be a much tougher proposition on the small confines of Atkins Street where they can turn the game into a real contested ball slog.
As far as stakes go in this contest, the Cats risk losing top spot if they are beaten, while the Bulldogs have the chance to leap into the top three at the expense of Mount Pleasant (bye) if they can get the job done.
The clash features the top three players in the Addy player rankings - the Blues' duo of Ben Weightman (No.1) and Chris Down (No.2) and Cats' ruckman Tyler Phillips (No.3).
Last time: LBU 12.14 (86) def North Bendigo 12.4 (76).
Since 2010: North Bendigo 13; LBU 12.
2.15pm Saturday at White Hills.
If results are to go as expected over the remainder of the season, then this becomes the game that is ultimately going to decide who finishes fifth.
So while it's still only July, it's going to have a finals feel to it and with that will come a high level of pressure.
Whichever team stands up best under the heat should be on their way to the elimination final.
Last time: Heathcote 20.10 (130) def White Hills 12.10 (82).
Since 2010: White Hills 14; Heathcote 10.
Adam Bourke (53) - Colbinabbin, Leitchville-Gunbower, LBU, White Hills.
Luke West (50) - Colbinabbin, Elmore, North Bendigo, Heathcote.
