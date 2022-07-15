THERE has been plenty of talk in recent days about how pressure is increasing for the federal government to bring back pandemic leave payments for workers needing to isolate.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's decision to call a sudden national cabinet meeting on Monday will do nothing to abate those calls, and in fact will likely add more fuel to the fire.
But for now, Mr Albanese has remain steadfast in his belief the $750 payment for seven days is a thing of the past, and that he does not intend to bring it back.
No one can deny the truth in the PM's response that he wants to avoid any further pressures on an already stressed federal budget, but what's the alternative?
The spiralling case numbers support the case for the payment to be returned, and no one can predict the eventual cost to the economy if we don't do more to try and curtail case numbers.
But Mr Albanese needs to broaden his thinking and remember that while it's true a lot of workplaces are already offering paid leave to staff who must isolate due to COVID-19, what about casuals?
"The idea no one is getting sick leave at the moment is not the case," he told reporters on Friday, as reported by AAP.
"Good employers are recognising people are continuing to work from home while they have COVID and receiving payments through that.
"The (pandemic leave) payments were put in place by the former government with an end date, a decision they made at the time."
There are many employees who simply cannot do their job from home.
Think hairdressers, hospitality workers, tradies, photographers, cleaners, retail staff and airline crews for example.
It's not good enough for Mr Albanese to bat legitimate calls for help away and claim the end date of June 30 was decided by the coalition when they were in office.
This is his chance to set himself above politics and act in the nation's best interests.
We all know there is a terrible price to pay for the support measures that have been provided along the way during the past few years, but that support is still desperately needed by so many.
In calling for the federal government to heed those calls, the rest of us need to accept that a change of heart from the PM comes at a price we must all be prepared to pay.
Federal Health Minister Mark Butler said on Friday the government was closely monitoring the situation, but indicated large payouts need to end following the withdrawal of mandates surrounding the pandemic.
"There's no end to the list of worthy, important things we could be spending the money on in the health portfolio, but there is an end to the money," he said.
"The Australian community understands - and indeed wants - the country to move to a new phase in confronting this pandemic."
For their part, the more than 23 per cent of eligible adults who have not yet had their third jab need to take one for the team and get that additional booster. And soon.
That so many people who present to hospital with severe symptoms of COVID-19 have not kept up to date with their booster shots is a circumstance that could easily be avoided. And it's one we all pay a price for.
