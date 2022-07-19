Bendigo Advertiser
BFNL primed for Association Championships tilt

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 20 2022 - 1:32am, first published July 19 2022 - 11:52pm
Gisborne's Maddy Stewart will take on a leadership role as the BFNL chases success at the Netball Victoria Association Championships in Melbourne this weekend.

BFNL open netball coach Jayden Cowling says the team will be doing everything in its power to deliver title success at this weekend's Netball Victoria Association Championships.

Local News

