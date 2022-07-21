Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Strathdale Netball Association ready to seize Association Championships chance

By Kieran Iles
July 21 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

JOINT coach Alex Ingram says the Bendigo Strathdale Netball Association's 15-and-under squad has 'come a long way' in a relatively short time and is now ready to test itself against the state's best.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.