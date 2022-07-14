NAMES like Buddy and Tiger have topped the list for Aussie cat and dog owners.
According to Animal Medicines Australia, there are over 29 million pets in Australia - that's more pets than humans in the country.
With one of the highest pet ownership rates in the world, it's pretty safe to say Aussies are strong animal lovers - and there are a number of benefits to pet ownership.
Dogs are the most popular pets by far - with 40 per cent of Australian households having a pooch.
Cats are the second most popular pet with 27 per cent of households owning a feline.
Top 10 most popular dog breeds according to Pet Insurance:
Most popular dog names
Most popular cat names
Should you register your pet ?
The short answer is yes.
Dog and Cat Management Board chairman David Parkin said about about 97 per cent of cats in shelters couldn't be returned because their owners hadn't registered its microchip in Dogs and Cats Online.
"That's a concern because councils can return registered dogs and cats much more quickly, bypassing the pound which can be a traumatic place for pets. Registration is easy and in most cases, free for cats".
If you have a question about dog or cat registrations talk to your council, they can also register pets for people who do not have internet access.
