McCormick fires in Bendigo Bats debut

By Nathan Dole
July 13 2022 - 12:00am
GREAT FORM: Virignia McCormick racing at the Sandown Road Relays. Picture: JAZZ DEOL

MARATHON champion Viriginia McCormick, nee Moloney marked her first race in Bendigo Bats colours by being ninth fastest woman in the Sandown Road Relays on Saturday.

