ABORIGINAL artist Sarrita King is using her skills to help raise funds and awareness for the Fred Hollows Foundation, contributing one of her designs to some limited edition glasses now available for sale in Bendigo.
The frames, available at Specsavers, feature an artwork titled Lightening, which represents King's memory of the electrical storms in the tropical climate of Darwin where she grew up.
Advertisement
For each pair sold at Specsavers Greater Bendigo, $25 will be contributed to the Fred Hollows Foundation.
Bendigo optometrist John Kwang Hui said the money would be used to help close the gap in eye health by working collaboratively with communities to ensure Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people could get high quality, culturally safe eye care.
"Our donations support positions like the Aboriginal eye health worker at the Victorian Aboriginal Health Service in Fitzroy," he said.
Specsavers Greater Bendigo has contributed $27,000 to date to the foundation. The company more broadly has donated $5 million and hopes to add an additional $1 million this year.
The Fred Hollows Foundation reports that one in three Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people experienced some form of vision issue. It is estimated that more than 90 per cent of the eye problems that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults experienced were preventable or treatable.
More news: New UK PM to be announced on Sept 5
Fred Hollows Foundation chairwoman Jane Madden said eye care could not be treated as one-size-fits-all.
"Culture must play a part when it comes to delivering Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander eye health care," she said.
"Building a workforce of trained eye health professionals who deliver culturally competent eye care is the only way that Australia can move towards closing the gap in eye health for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people."
The frames can also be purchased as sunglasses and have been in the Bendigo store since July 7. Appointments can be made online or by calling (03) 5441 4235.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.