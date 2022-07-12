Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Limited edition Aboriginal artist designed glasses are being sold in Bendigo to raise vital funds

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
Updated July 12 2022 - 5:16am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DESIGNER FRAMES: Aboriginal artist Sarrita King with the glasses bearing her art work. Picture: SUPPLIED

ABORIGINAL artist Sarrita King is using her skills to help raise funds and awareness for the Fred Hollows Foundation, contributing one of her designs to some limited edition glasses now available for sale in Bendigo.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JS

Julieanne Strachan

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.