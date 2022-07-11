Shot put star Berg excited about UK tour

SHOT put champion Emma Berg is aiming to hit a mark of 15.50 metres when she competes at major athletics meets in England and Ireland this month.
Emma, 21, is bound for her first overseas trip next Tuesday as part of an Australian under-23 team to compete in English championships for under-23 and later open, and also at the AAI Games in Ireland.
Advertisement
"It's incredibly exciting," said Emma, a member of South Bendigo Athletics Club and multiple winner of the H.H. Hunter Athlete of the Year award for Athletics Bendigo region.
A national shot put champion who claimed bronze at the recently-run Oceania Games in Mackay, Emma is determined to improve on a best of 15.05m.
"The goal is to reach 15.50m, but most importantly, just do the best shot I can.
The build-up to the self-funded tour has been intense.
A key off-track figure who has kicked in to sponsor Emma for the UK tour is Corey Mulqueen from Mulqueen Finance.
"There's also been fund-raising through Australian Sports Foundation and quite a few people have chipped in to help me," Emma said.
"Training has gone really well, but there's also been work and study," said the nursing student.
"I have always had incredible support from my parents, Chris and Michelle.
"I was given about four days' notice about this tour and whether I wanted to be part of it.
"There were a lot of factors to consider, but Mum and Dad, who are now living in Wodonga, said we will help you.
"I am incredibly grateful for their support throughout my athletics journey."
That journey for Emma began as a nine-year-old with Swan Hill Little Athletics and has progressed to been a regular at Athletics Bendigo meets since the age of 16.
"Mum was my first coach, and it's been Peter Barrett as coach for quite a few years now.
"Peter has done so much to help me keep improving and also enjoy the sport.
"There have been highs and lows, but we work through them."
Emma's first hit-out in England will be in Bedford on July 16-17 at the England under-23 titles.
Advertisement
The AAI Games are in Tullamore, Ireland on July 23-24.
A week later and Emma returns to Bedford for the English open track and field titles.
It's all part of the stepping stone to possibly world, Olympic or Commonwealth Games in the next few years.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.