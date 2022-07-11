CVFLW: Tigers, Thunder score big wins in round 12

Kyneton strengthened its CVFLW finals chances by thrashing Strathfieldsaye by 124 points on Sunday.
The 20.13 (133) to 1.3 (9) victory moved the Tigers two games clear of Eaglehawk in the race for fourth spot, albeit the Hawks have one game in hand.
The 124-point margin also gave the Tigers' percentage a much-needed boost.
The Tigers kicked five goals to one in the first quarter and only allowed the Storm to score two behinds in the final three quarters.
Madeline Stott impressed for the Tigers, kicking five goals, while Heidi Erasmus and Teagan Ainslie won plenty of the ball.
In a pleasing sign for the Tigers, they had 12 individual goalkickers.
Young gun Lila Keck was clearly the Storm's best player.
Bryde O'Rourke, Melissa Freestone and Jessica Kopp battled hard, while Eliza Long was the Storm's sole goalkicker.
Two of the CVFLW's brightest talents had big games for the Bendigo Thunder on Sunday.
Britney Mueck and Jess Kennedy kicked 14 goals between them in the Thunder's 26.17 (173) to 0.0 (0) win over North Bendigo.
Midfielder Kennedy kicked six goals in a best on ground performance, while full-forward Mueck kicked eight goals to take her season tally to 55.
Megan Williamson, Jessica Gould and Imogen Kendal were other Thunder players to shine.
North Bendigo is down on talent compared to the top teams, but the Bulldogs always try their best.
Tyesha Rainsbury, Leonie Schulz, Maddie Jelbart and Kira Gibbons were best for North Bendigo.
In the final scheduled game of the round, Kerang was forced to forfeit to Castlemaine because of a lack of players.
Castlemaine - 36
Golden Square - 28
Bendigo Thunder - 28
Kyneton - 28
Eaglehawk - 20
Strathfieldsaye - 8
Kerang - 4
North Bendigo - 0
Friday
Golden Square v Eaglehawk
Sunday
North Bendigo v Kyneton
Strathfieldsaye v Castlemaine
