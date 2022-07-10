Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Slick Falcons sink Pioneers with second quarter surge

Updated July 10 2022 - 8:35am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Hamilton was one of the Bendigo Pioneers' best players on Sunday.

An eight-minute lapse in the second quarter cost the Bendigo Pioneers dearly in their NAB League clash with the Geelong Falcons on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.