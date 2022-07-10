Slick Falcons sink Pioneers with second quarter surge

An eight-minute lapse in the second quarter cost the Bendigo Pioneers dearly in their NAB League clash with the Geelong Falcons on Sunday.
The Pioneers trailed the Falcons by just one point 10 minutes into the second term, but conceded four goals in an eight-minute burst.
Advertisement
It proved to be critical in a contest the Pioneers lost 12.14 (86) to 8.13 (61).
"We went into a safe mode in the second quarter with our ball movement and we gave Geelong the corridor,'' Pioneers' coach Danny O'Bree said.
"In transition they went coast to coast about four times and nailed their targets. We went safe and wide.
"In the third quarter we had plenty of opportunities, but we couldn't kick a goal.
"They went forward a couple of times and made the most of their chances.
"We won the hunt and the clearances were better in the third quarter, but the difference in the game was quality of possessions.
"We had to work really hard for our scores."
O'Bree praised skipper Harvey Gallagher and Hugh Hamilton for their leadership and strong four-quarter performances.
Dayten Uerata showed some good signs inside forward 50, while Jacob Nihill gave the Pioneers a spark in the ruck in the second-half.
Ethan Featherby impressed in a new role on the wing, while Malik Gordon played another good game across half-back and in the midfield.
Pioneers' goals: Pearce 2, Meade, Smartt, Featherby, Hillier, Barnett, Hamilton. Best: Gallagher, Hamilton, Uerata, Nihill, Hillier, Featherby, Gordon.
The Pioneers' players return to their local clubs next weekend. The Pioneers' next NAB League game is on Sunday, July 24, at the QEO against the Northern Knights.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.