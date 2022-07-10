Bendigo Advertiser
LVFNL netball: Superoos claim crucial win; jump to second spot

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 10 2022 - 12:35am, first published 12:01am
MITIAMO continued its climb up the LVFNL A-grade ladder after defeating arch-rival Calivil United by four goals on Saturday.

