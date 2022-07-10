LVFNL netball: Superoos claim crucial win; jump to second spot

MITIAMO continued its climb up the LVFNL A-grade ladder after defeating arch-rival Calivil United by four goals on Saturday.
In a carbon copy of their victory the previous week over Marong, the Superoos came from behind at half time to score a stirring and crucial victory.
The Laura Hicks-led Superoos trailed by four goals at the main break, but had the game on level terms by three quarter time.
Mitiamo was fast out of the blocks in the final term and was able to notch-up a quick four-goal lead and held strong against the Demons' surges to prevail 54-50.
It was the Superoos' second-straight win against a potential finals opponent.
Playing coach Hicks said the Superoos had reaped the benefits of having their first choice seven players on the court for a rare occasion in 2022.
"Our third quarter was really good and really put us back in the game and after going three or four up early in the last quarter, we were able to hold them out," she said.
"I haven't seen them (Calivil United) before this year, so I didn't know what to expect," she added in reference to missing the Superoos' earlier season loss to the Demons at Calivil.
"They had a good line-up, so it was a good win for us and a full seven-player effort."
Hicks praised the performance of goal shooting recruit Carly Scholes, who has continued to gain in confidence as the season has unfolded.
"I feel she is really finding her spot in the team," she said.
"We spoke about it, she's probably come into a club where Amelia (Ludeman), Sarah (Bateman) and I have played together for about 15 years, so she's the newbie.
"But she's really starting to find her groove and has played a couple of really good games in a row."
Saturday's match at Mitiamo was one of the features of John Forbes Tribute Round.
Medals bearing the name of the much-loved late sporting icon and Mitiamo life member for the best on court player from both teams were won by defenders Kelly Pay (Mitiamo) and Amy Ryan (Calivil United).
The win ensured Mitiamo replaced the Demons in second place on the ladder and put them within two points of top team Maiden Gully YCW, albeit having played one extra game.
It's been an impressive rise after the Superoos sat in fourth position at the halfway mark of the home and away season.
A candid Hicks predicted it would be a difficult task finding a way past the Eagles before the finals and was convinced another showdown against the Demons was inevitable sometime this season.
An A-grade bye next week, with the Superoos' lower-grade teams to see action against Inglewood, will give them a chance to reset again before clashes against Pyramid Hill, Maiden Gully YCW and Bridgewater in the run to the finals.
At Bridgewater, the Mean Machine notched up their fifth win of the season by beating Bears Lagoon-Serpentine 61-24.
The win snuffed out nearly all hope of Newbridge, which trails the Mean Machine by three wins, making a miraculous climb into the five ahead of finals.
Bridgewater was at its defensive best in the second half, conceding only 10 goals, while adding 31 of its own.
At Pyramid Hill, Marong rebounded from a loss against Mitiamo to defeat the Bulldogs 39-24.
The win kept the Panthers' hopes of a top-three finish alive.
Next week's matches: Marong v Newbridge; Calivil United v Bridgewater; Maiden Gully YCW v Pyramid Hill; Mitimao and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine byes.
