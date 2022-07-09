SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's senior football results across the region

South Bendigo 16.4 (100) def Sandhurst 13.13 (91)
Eaglehawk 18.11 (119) def Kangaroo Flat 6.12 (48)
Strathfieldsaye 12.11 (83) def Kyneton 9.12 (66)
Gisborne 21.11 (137) def Castlemaine 3.2 (20)
Golden Square 28.24 (192) def Maryborough 4.5 (29)
North Bendigo 23.21 (159) def Leitchville-Gunbower 11.7 (73)
Colbinabbin 9.10 (64) def Heathcote 8.8 (56)
White Hills 13.13 (91) def Elmore 11.12 (78)
Marong 17.12 (114) def Pyramid Hill 10.8 (68)
Bridgewater 14.18 (102) def BL-Serpentine 9.6 (60)
Newbridge 20.12 (132) def Inglewood 9.14 (68)
Mitiamo 11.12 (78) def Calivil United 11.7 (73)
Boort 11.16 (82) def Wycheproof-Narraport 10.8 (68)
Donald 26.19 (175) def Charlton 2.5 (17)
Birchip-Watchem 26.11 (167) def St Arnaud 6.4 (40)
Sea Lake Nandaly 17.9 (111) def Wedderburn 3.6 (24)
Natte Bealiba 29.15 (189) def Maldon 5.2 (32)
Carisbrook 34.21 (225) def Avoca 5.2 (32)
Harcourt 16.18 (114) def Talbot 4.5 (29)
Navarre 35.22 (232) def Rovers 1.1 (7)
Dunolly 15.5 (95) def Royal Park 14.6 (90)
Newstead 24.11 (155) def Campbells Creek 5.4 (34)
