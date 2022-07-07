Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

LVFNL netball: Demons ready for crucial three-week stretch

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 8 2022 - 2:15am, first published July 7 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calivil United's Jarileey Scholtes and Tia Steen. Picture: ELIZABETH SINCLAIR

REFRESHED and riding a four-game winning streak, Calivil United is embracing a tough three weeks ahead in LVFNL netball.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.