LVFNL netball: Demons ready for crucial three-week stretch

REFRESHED and riding a four-game winning streak, Calivil United is embracing a tough three weeks ahead in LVFNL netball.
The second-placed Demons confront the first of three straight games against top-five opponents at Mitiamo on Saturday.
Their clash against the Superoos will be followed by matches against fifth-placed Bridgewater and top side Maiden Gully YCW, the only team to have beaten the Demons this season.
The Demons will enter a crucial period of their home and away season in great shape, eager to build on an impressive 7-1 record.
"This middle section of the season is definitely our toughest part," joint coach Karen Pascoe said.
"We've really got to be on our game for the next three or so weeks.
"Hopefully COVID stays away and we can have our full side in. Some of the girls have and some haven't (had COVID) - it's been hit and miss.
"But you never know when it will hit, it's just the luck or unluck of the draw."
The Demons will be attempting to make it a clean sweep of their matches against the Superoos following an 11-goal win in April.
Mitiamo was without playing coach Laura Hicks on that occasion, with Pascoe anticipating a much tighter battle on Saturday after the Superoos showed why they have long been a force to be reckoned with by coming from behind at half time last week to defeat Marong by 11 goals.
"It will be good to see where we sit against them with their full strength side," she said.
"(Mitiamo) started slow last week and picked up as the game went on, so they are a side you can never discount at any stage of the game.
"If you have a lead on them, you can never rule them out.
"It's going to take four good quarters from whichever team to get across the line this weekend."
The Demons are coming off a bye, which followed a 65-26 win over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine in which they were particularly strong in the second half.
In other games, Marong makes the trek to Pyramid Hill and Bridgewater hosts Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
Maiden Gully YCW and Newbridge have byes.
