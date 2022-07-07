BFNL names star-studded open team for Association Championships

THE dominance of the BFNL's top three A-grade teams has been reflected in the announcement of the league's open netball representative team.
A 10-player squad for this month's Netball Victoria Association Championships in Melbourne includes representatives from only three clubs.
Top pair Sandhurst and Kangaroo Flat each have four players in the squad, while third placed Gisborne has two.
A star-studded squad expected to give the title a real shake will be coached by Kangaroo Flat A-grade coach Jayden Cowling, with Strathfieldsaye coach Steph Freemantle as the assistant and Michelle Ryan as manager.
It boasts a plethora of players with previous BFNL representative, State Titles and Victorian Netball League experience.
A potent BFNL midcourt will be powered by Sandhurst skipper Meg Williams and Kangaroo Flat stars Chelsea Sartori, Ashley Ryan and Milly Wicks.
Kangaroo Flat's Abbey Ryan and Gisborne's Claudia Mawson will join Sandhurst triple premiership star Bec Smith in a strong and prolific goal shooting circle, while a slick and skilful defence will comprise Bulldogs star Maddy Stewart and Dragons premiership team-mates Sophie Shoebridge and Ruby Turner.
Mawson, a member of the Victorian Fury squad, is a newcomer to the league this season
The BFNL has long been a force at Association Championships, last winning the title in 2017 and finishing runners-up to Geelong in 2018 under the guidance of Sandhurst triple premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist.
The BFNL was also runner-up to Geelong in 2016, but did not field a team in the 2019 tournament won by Goulburn Valley over Ovens and Murray.
That has only made Cowling and the league more determined for success at this year's championships.
"I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to lead the BFNL open team to the Netball Victoria Association Championships," Cowling said.
"The selected team contains such a high calibre of players from within our league, and I am eager to see what this team can achieve together on-court".
"The BFNL open team will be going to Melbourne with an intent to give the Association Championships all they've got, and I am privileged to receive an opportunity to coach these tremendous athletes from our league.
The open team will be joined in Melbourne by the BFNL's 17-and-under team, which qualified at last month's regional qualifiers in Bendigo.
On behalf of the league, BFNL manager Cameron Tomlins congratulated all players on their selection.
"We are thankful for the investment of all players and volunteers to make themselves available for selection for representative duties," he said.
"Coach Jayden Cowling has been able to select an incredibly strong team that we are confident will achieve success, whilst representing the current high standard and quality of BFNL netball," he said.
The Association Championships will be staged at the State Netball Centre at Parkville on Sunday, July 24.
