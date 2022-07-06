Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Hit Factory boxers take a swing at nationals gold

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 6 2022 - 3:50am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SHAPING UP: Hit Factory boxers Harry Jackman, Sebastian Collins and Sam Kay are set to do Bendigo proud at the Australian Under-19 Boxing Championships in Melbourne this week. Picture: KIERAN ILES

A TRIO of Bendigo boxers will be chasing gold at this week's Australian Under-19 Boxing Championships in Melbourne.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.