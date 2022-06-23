Bendigo Charity & Services Guide 2022

The simple act of giving up just one hour of your life can have a profound impact on someone's life.
Many volunteers give up their time, money and weekends to help worthy causes - but it doesn't even have to be taken to that extent.
A person who gives one hour a week or fortnight is just as vital as someone who gives a day.
Read the 2022 Bendigo Charity & Services Guide online here.
Although most people will tell you that they ended up giving up more time after realising how rewarding volunteering can be.
If you want to find somewhere to volunteer, flick through the pages of this year's charity and services guide.
You're sure to find a charity or service that interests you and they are all crying out for volunteers.
An ordinary person trying to live an extraordinary life. Sometimes successful. Sometimes not. Animal lover. Coffee fanatic. Writer. Wannabe photographer. I believe everyone has a story.
