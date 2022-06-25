Update
A man taken to The Alfred hospital in a critical condition after a helicopter crash remains in a serious but stable condition.
Earlier
A helicopter crash in Echuca has left a person with life threatening injuries.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on Simmie Road at 4.20pm.
An Victoria Police spokesperson said three people were on board the helicopter.
The exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed paramedics were treating three people following the crash.
"One person is being flown by air ambulance helicopter to Melbourne in a critical condition," they said
"Two other people are believed to be in a stable condition and are expected to be transported to local hospitals."
The Victoria Police spokesperson said the Australian Transport Safety Bureau has been notified.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
